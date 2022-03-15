PHUKET TEST & GO

Kata Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
95 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in Kata, Kata Garden Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel lies 21.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Dino Park Mini Golf, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Kata Beach. At Kata Garden Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Kata Garden Resort is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, towels. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Kata Garden Resort.

Address / Map

32 Karon Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

