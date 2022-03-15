Kata Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Kata Garden Resort

Phuket
7.6
通过
95条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Kata Garden Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel lies 21.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Dino Park Mini Golf, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Kata Beach. At Kata Garden Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Kata Garden Resort is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, towels. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Kata Garden Resort.

搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
如果您是Kata Garden Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Kata Garden Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

32 Karon Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

