PHUKET TEST & GO

Kata Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6

95 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Kata Garden Resort - Image 0
Kata Garden Resort - Image 1
Kata Garden Resort - Image 2
Kata Garden Resort - Image 3
Kata Garden Resort - Image 4
Kata Garden Resort - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Kata Garden Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel lies 21.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Dino Park Mini Golf, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Kata Beach. At Kata Garden Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Kata Garden Resort is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, towels. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Kata Garden Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Kata Garden Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Kata Garden Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

32 Karon Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

피치 힐 리조트
7.7
평가
510 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비욘드 리조트 카론
8.4
평가
943 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
OZO 푸켓
9.1
평가
70 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 씨뷰 호텔
8.4
평가
677 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 멜로디 푸켓 호텔
8.5
평가
370 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔
7.9
평가
922 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU