PHUKET TEST & GO

Kata Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
waardering met
95 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Kata Garden Resort - Image 0
Kata Garden Resort - Image 1
Kata Garden Resort - Image 2
Kata Garden Resort - Image 3
Kata Garden Resort - Image 4
Kata Garden Resort - Image 5
+30 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Kata Garden Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel lies 21.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Dino Park Mini Golf, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Kata Beach. At Kata Garden Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Kata Garden Resort is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, towels. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Kata Garden Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Kata Garden Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Kata Garden Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

32 Karon Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
2453 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
waardering met
510 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
waardering met
70 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
waardering met
687 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
677 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
waardering met
370 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op het eiland Phuket
7.9
waardering met
922 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU