Boat Lagoon Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 114 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Boat Lagoon Resort in a prioritized manner, and Boat Lagoon Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 35 m² ฿9,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿3,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿2,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe 45 m² ฿11,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿2,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant Lagoon Suite 72 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant Family Suite 2 Bedrooms 86 m² ฿21,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿16,300 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Swimming Pool

Boat Lagoon Resort is located within Phuket’s first premier marina, the Phuket Boat Lagoon, which is a lifestyle and residential village. The resort is located 20-minutes from Phuket International Airport and all 134 rooms are tastefully furnished to nautical themed decor. Facilities within the resort is a large swimming pool and tennis court with surrounding area for jogging. The resort also offers long-term accommodations at the fully-furnished one and two bedroom penthouse apartments. Within the marina village resort, hosts a wide range of dining facilities, from renowned coffee brands, specialty restaurants, and local Thai cuisine. An international standard supermarket, Villa Market, a full-fledged bank, SPAs, boutiques, and Phuket’s first ice skating arena are all part of many facilities located within the village. Boat Lagoon Resort also hosts a wide option of facilities for MICE events, hosting one of the largest air-conditioned marquee at Phuket. The ‘Lagoon Quay’ located on the ground floor of the marina zone, consists of a collective of dining outlets, which overlooks the beautiful marina with its moored yachts and pleasure crafts.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 4.5 /5 Excellent Based on 7 reviews Rating 5 Excellent 1 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Boat Lagoon Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Boat Lagoon Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇨🇭 Hans Peter Adolf Fluder Arrived on 20/10/2021 5.0 Premier Lagoon Deluxe Positives Friendly staff

Great food

Very clean Negatives Nil The Manager and the staff really care about the welfare of their guests. The Thai food is very authentic and tasty 🇩🇪 Klaus Kraft Arrived on 04/10/2021 3.4 Premier Lagoon Deluxe Positives Near to my own Condo @ Supalai Lagoon Negatives The Wifi was a nightmare, on and off every 10-15 minutes Free Transfer, Reception friendly helpful, Housekeeping ok, Food average, Location 5* = I am satisfied 🇩🇪 Guenter Grosse Arrived on 08/10/2021 4.4 Deluxe Resort Wing Positives Very helpful staffs Negatives WIFI sometimes bad, maybe because of my room Have a great time here! Great view to the boats and the hills of Phuket! Great service from the staffs! Will come again! 🇺🇸 Kelsey McCall Arrived on 24/07/2021 4.7 Deluxe Resort Wing Positives The cleaning service has been phenomenal. Negatives The kitchen has been out of papaya for a few days now. I have really enjoyed my stay here and haven't had any issues with the service or the facilities. Perfect for the price! 🇦🇺 Genevieve Chase Arrived on 17/07/2021 4.8 Premier Lagoon Suite Positives Staff were very friendly and helpful

Lots of restaurants and supermarket nearby

Lovely aspect for this time of year when the beaches are too rough for swimming I really enjoyed staying here. On the first night I ordered Food Panda delivery. Once I had negative PCR result #1, the hotel brought me all the things I needed to be self sufficient in my kitchen. Breakfast is provided every day. A large van was provided for my solo transport. Good covid protocols being practiced. Staff were very helpful throughout the whole 2 weeks. 🇺🇸 Charles Edward Lewis Arrived on 25/07/2021 4.7 Deluxe Resort Wing Positives Several places to eat and drink.

Coffee shop and restaurant.

Free American Breakfast with room. Negatives Pool was closed by the government. The stay was pleasant with a verity of restaurants. With a Spa and market on site and hotel transportation to and from. 🇺🇸 John O'Shaughnessy Arrived on 23/07/2021 4.8 Deluxe Resort Wing Positives Very attentive staff Negatives None Nice hotel conveniently located. Good staff. Food is excellent at hotel and close by restaurants. Comfortable beds.