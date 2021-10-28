PHUKET TEST & GO

Boat Lagoon Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
754 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
7 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 35
฿9,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 45
฿11,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Lagoon Suite 72
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Family Suite 2 Bedrooms 86
฿21,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool

Boat Lagoon Resort is located within Phuket’s first premier marina, the Phuket Boat Lagoon, which is a lifestyle and residential village. The resort is located 20-minutes from Phuket International Airport and all 134 rooms are tastefully furnished to nautical themed decor. Facilities within the resort is a large swimming pool and tennis court with surrounding area for jogging. The resort also offers long-term accommodations at the fully-furnished one and two bedroom penthouse apartments.

Within the marina village resort, hosts a wide range of dining facilities, from renowned coffee brands, specialty restaurants, and local Thai cuisine. An international standard supermarket, Villa Market, a full-fledged bank, SPAs, boutiques, and Phuket’s first ice skating arena are all part of many facilities located within the village. Boat Lagoon Resort also hosts a wide option of facilities for MICE events, hosting one of the largest air-conditioned marquee at Phuket. The ‘Lagoon Quay’ located on the ground floor of the marina zone, consists of a collective of dining outlets, which overlooks the beautiful marina with its moored yachts and pleasure crafts.

Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
1
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇨🇭Hans Peter Adolf Fluder

Reviewed on 28/10/2021
Arrived on 20/10/2021
5.0 Premier Lagoon Deluxe
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
  • Great food
  • Very clean
Negatives
  • Nil

The Manager and the staff really care about the welfare of their guests. The Thai food is very authentic and tasty

🇩🇪Klaus Kraft

Reviewed on 14/10/2021
Arrived on 04/10/2021
3.4 Premier Lagoon Deluxe
Positives     
  • Near to my own Condo @ Supalai Lagoon
Negatives
  • The Wifi was a nightmare, on and off every 10-15 minutes

Free Transfer, Reception friendly helpful, Housekeeping ok, Food average, Location 5* = I am satisfied

🇩🇪Guenter Grosse

Reviewed on 09/10/2021
Arrived on 08/10/2021
4.4 Deluxe Resort Wing
Positives     
  • Very helpful staffs
Negatives
  • WIFI sometimes bad, maybe because of my room

Have a great time here! Great view to the boats and the hills of Phuket! Great service from the staffs! Will come again!

🇺🇸Kelsey McCall

Reviewed on 03/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe Resort Wing
Positives     
  • The cleaning service has been phenomenal.
Negatives
  • The kitchen has been out of papaya for a few days now.

I have really enjoyed my stay here and haven't had any issues with the service or the facilities. Perfect for the price!

🇦🇺Genevieve Chase

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 17/07/2021
4.8 Premier Lagoon Suite
Positives     
  • Staff were very friendly and helpful
  • Lots of restaurants and supermarket nearby
  • Lovely aspect for this time of year when the beaches are too rough for swimming

I really enjoyed staying here. On the first night I ordered Food Panda delivery. Once I had negative PCR result #1, the hotel brought me all the things I needed to be self sufficient in my kitchen. Breakfast is provided every day. A large van was provided for my solo transport. Good covid protocols being practiced. Staff were very helpful throughout the whole 2 weeks.

🇺🇸Charles Edward Lewis

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 25/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe Resort Wing
Positives     
  • Several places to eat and drink.
  • Coffee shop and restaurant.
  • Free American Breakfast with room.
Negatives
  • Pool was closed by the government.

The stay was pleasant with a verity of restaurants. With a Spa and market on site and hotel transportation to and from.

🇺🇸John O'Shaughnessy

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 23/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Resort Wing
Positives     
  • Very attentive staff
Negatives
  • None

Nice hotel conveniently located. Good staff. Food is excellent at hotel and close by restaurants. Comfortable beds.

Address / Map

22/1 Moo 2 Thepkasattri Rd Kohkaew Muang, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

