Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the COMO Point Yamu Phuket in a prioritized manner, and COMO Point Yamu Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

COMO Point Yamu is a luxury resort located at the tip of Cape Yamu overlooking the Andaman Sea. All rooms, suites and villas at COMO Point Yamu have views of the sparkling waters of Phang Nga Bay. COMO Point Yamu has two dining locations. The Italian restaurant, La Sirena, features a terrace with sweeping views of the bay, while Nahmyaa offers dishes inspired by Southern Thai food. In keeping with COMO’s focus on wellbeing, COMO Shambhala Retreat offers holistic, Asian-inspired therapies in its eight treatment rooms. COMO Point Yamu’s location, a peninsula on the coast of Phuket, gives guests the chance to experience the lesser known side of the island. Activities and excursions include private boat trips to the stunning nearby beaches and islands. Cultural activities such as Thai cooking classes and island tours of Phuket are also available to guests.

Amenities / Features Daily breakfast for 2/4/6/8 persons depends on room category.

Round Trip Airport Transfer per stay.

Resort credit THB 1000 per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 12,000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

10% discount for Food & Beverage from a la carte menu (except alcohol drinks).

15% discount on all COMO Shambhala Spa treatments, excluding retail products.

Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.

Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.

