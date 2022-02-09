Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Banyan Tree SPA Sanctuary is the perfect choice. The city center is merely 20.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With the city's main attractions such as Banyan Tree Golf Club, Laguna Phuket Golf Club, Canal Village Shopping Centre within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Banyan Tree SPA Sanctuary offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service. Guests can choose from 12 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including yoga room, hot tub, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Banyan Tree SPA Sanctuary the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

