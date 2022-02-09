Baan Sudarat - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Baan Sudarat is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Dive Supply, Jungcelon Shopping Mall. Baan Sudarat also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are daily housekeeping, taxi service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Baan Sudarat.