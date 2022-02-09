잡 수다랏 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓에 편리하게 위치한 Baan Sudarat은(는) 이 활기찬 도시를 탐험하기에 좋은 거점입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 반 잔 청과시장, 다이브 서플라이, 정셀론 쇼핑몰에 가기도 편리합니다. 반 수다랏 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스, Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 프런트 데스크, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔은 야외 수영장을 포함한 환상적인 시설을 제공하여 도시에서 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 푸는 데 도움이 됩니다. Baan Sudarat에서 비교할 수 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색