Baan Mee Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
คะแนนจาก
29
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tropical complex "Baanmee Resort Phuket" is located in Chalong, just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of Kata, Kata Noi, Nai Harn, Karon. The only resort in Phuket that is also fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. It offers detached houses set around landscaped gardens with direct access to the outdoor pool. Free WiFi, massage room is available on the resort territory. The entire interior of the houses is furnished in a loft style with air conditioning. It is equipped with a TV with cable channels, a kitchenette with a fridge, electric kettle and coffee machine. Paid airport shuttle is available

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

45/81 Soi Suki. Chaofa Road. Chalong, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

