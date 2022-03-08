PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Mee Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

29 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 0
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 1
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 2
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 3
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 4
Baan Mee Phuket - Image 5
+10 사진
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tropical complex "Baanmee Resort Phuket" is located in Chalong, just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of Kata, Kata Noi, Nai Harn, Karon. The only resort in Phuket that is also fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. It offers detached houses set around landscaped gardens with direct access to the outdoor pool. Free WiFi, massage room is available on the resort territory. The entire interior of the houses is furnished in a loft style with air conditioning. It is equipped with a TV with cable channels, a kitchenette with a fridge, electric kettle and coffee machine. Paid airport shuttle is available

어메니티 / 특징

  • Fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan Mee Phuket 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan Mee Phuket
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

45/81 Soi Suki. Chaofa Road. Chalong, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파
9.2
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
평가
50 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코코빌 푸켓 리조트
8.9
평가
207 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블루 호텔
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로터스 블루 리조트 & 레스토랑
7.7
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU