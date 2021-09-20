Baan Chom View Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Chom View Kamala in a prioritized manner, and Baan Chom View Kamala will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Mountain View Suite 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Sea View Double Room 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, romance district of Phuket, Baan Chom View Kamala is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 17.4 km away, this property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Baan Chom View Kamala offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including drop offs into Kamala 3 times per day, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Baan Chom View Kamala is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Chom View Kamala is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 4 reviews
If you were a guest at Baan Chom View Kamala
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
SEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !