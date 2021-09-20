Baan Chom View Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Mountain View Suite 56 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Work Space Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony 110 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Work Space Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Sea View Double Room 110 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

IMPORTANT! Please note their are many scammers utilising similar email addresses asking for prompt payment to a private account please do not transfer the money and contact the hotel through facebook or call us prior to confirm. Our bank account is a company account with CO., LTD at the end and we will never ask you to transfer into a private account. Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, romance district of Phuket, Baan Chom View Kamala is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 17.4 km away, this property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Baan Chom View Kamala offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including drop offs into Kamala 3 times per day, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Baan Chom View Kamala is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Chom View Kamala is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

