Baan Chom View Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
13 reviews
Updated on February 18, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Chom View Kamala in a prioritized manner, and Baan Chom View Kamala will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Mountain View Suite 56
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Sea View Double Room 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

IMPORTANT! Please note their are many scammers utilising similar email addresses asking for prompt payment to a private account please do not transfer the money and contact the hotel through facebook or call us prior to confirm. Our bank account is a company account with CO., LTD at the end and we will never ask you to transfer into a private account.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, romance district of Phuket, Baan Chom View Kamala is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 17.4 km away, this property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Baan Chom View Kamala offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including drop offs into Kamala 3 times per day, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Baan Chom View Kamala is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Chom View Kamala is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
4
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇺🇸Gary Brister

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Positives     
  • Not crowded
  • Friendly staff
  • Took care of everything
Negatives
  • None

Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!

🇺🇸Kenneth Matthew Whelan

Reviewed on 18/09/2021
Arrived on 20/08/2021
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Positives     
  • Friendly Staff
  • Very clean
  • Spacious room
  • Fantastic Views
  • Good Wifi
  • Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
  • Beautiful pool
Negatives
  • No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in

Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.

🇺🇸Eric Holbrook

Reviewed on 31/08/2021
Arrived on 06/08/2021
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Positives     
  • Peace and quiet
  • Kitchen in the room
  • Friendly and attentive people
  • Clean and well-tended
Negatives
  • Nothing

I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)

🇬🇧Tanya Scholz

Reviewed on 13/08/2021
Arrived on 18/07/2021
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Positives     
  • Atmosphere
  • service
  • helpfulness
  • friendly
Negatives
  • Nothing

I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !

Address / Map

64/169 M.5, Kamala, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

