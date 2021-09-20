Baan Chom Bekijk Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Baan Chom Bekijk Kamala Baan Chom Bekijk Kamala zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite met uitzicht op de bergen 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Appartement met 2 slaapkamers, balkon 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tweepersoonskamer met Uitzicht op Zee 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Baan Chom View Kamala biedt kwaliteitsaccommodatie in de wijk stranden, nachtleven en romantiek van Phuket en is een populaire keuze voor zowel zakenreizigers als vakantiegangers. Deze accommodatie ligt op slechts 17,4 km afstand en is gemakkelijk bereikbaar vanaf de luchthaven. Dankzij de gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Het Baan Chom View Kamala biedt vele faciliteiten om uw verblijf in Phuket zo aangenaam mogelijk te maken. Het hotel heeft een uitgebreid aanbod aan services, inclusief 3 keer per dag vervoer naar Kamala, dagelijkse schoonmaak, wifi in openbare ruimtes, parkeerplaats. De sfeer van Baan Chom View Kamala komt terug in elke kamer. flat screen televisie, extra badkamer, extra toilet, schoonmaakproducten, gratis oploskoffie zijn slechts enkele van de faciliteiten die u ter beschikking staan. Het ruime recreatieaanbod van de accommodatie zorgt ervoor dat er genoeg te doen is tijdens uw verblijf. Wat de reden van uw bezoek ook is, Baan Chom View Kamala is een uitstekende keuze voor uw verblijf in Phuket.
Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 4 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Baan Chom Bekijk Kamala
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !
