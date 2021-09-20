반 촘 뷰 카말라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 반 촘 뷰 카말라 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 반 촘 뷰 카말라 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
마운틴뷰 스위트 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2 베드룸 아파트먼트, 발코니 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
씨뷰 더블룸 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
푸켓의 해변, 나이트라이프, 로맨스 지역에 위치한 반 촘 뷰 카말라 숙박시설은 비즈니스와 레저 여행객 모두에게 인기있는 곳입니다. 공항에서 단 17.4km 떨어진 이 숙박 시설은 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 반 촘 뷰 카말라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 본 숙소에서 1일 3회 카말라 드랍오프, 일일 청소 서비스, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 주차장등을 포함해 다양한 서비스를 이용할 수 있습니다. 반 촘 뷰 카말라 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 추가 욕실, 추가 화장실, 청소 용품, 무료 인스턴트 커피 등을 제공합니다. 숙박 시설에서 제공하는 다양한 레크리에이션 시설은 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 본 숙소(반 촘 뷰 카말라)는 어떤 이유로 푸켓에서 숙박하기에 적합합니다.
반 촘 뷰 카말라
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 반 촘 뷰 카말라모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Mountain View Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !