반 촘 뷰 카말라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Peace and quiet

Kitchen in the room

Friendly and attentive people

Clean and well-tended

Nothing

I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)