Baan Chom View 卡马拉 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
通过
13条评论进行评分
更新于 February 18, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Baan Chom View 卡马拉以优先方式，以及Baan Chom View 卡马拉从你会直接收取货款。

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
山景套房 56
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
两卧室公寓, 阳台 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
海景双人间 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Baan Chom View Kamala 在普吉岛的海滩、夜生活和浪漫区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。距离酒店仅 17.4 公里，可从机场轻松抵达。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Baan Chom View Kamala酒店提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。该物业提供各种服务，包括每天 3 次到卡马拉的下车、每日客房清洁、公共区域的 Wi-Fi、停车场。 Baan Chom View Kamala 的氛围体现在每间客房中。纯平电视、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、清洁产品、免费速溶咖啡只是整个酒店的一些设施。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您的旅行目的是什么，卡马拉班乔姆景观酒店都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 4 评论
评分
优秀的
4
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Baan Chom View 卡马拉的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baan Chom View 卡马拉
查看所有评论

🇺🇸Gary Brister

评论于 20/09/2021
到达 04/09/2021
5.0 Mountain View Suite
正数     
  • Not crowded
  • Friendly staff
  • Took care of everything
负面的
  • None

Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!

🇺🇸Kenneth Matthew Whelan

评论于 18/09/2021
到达 20/08/2021
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
正数     
  • Friendly Staff
  • Very clean
  • Spacious room
  • Fantastic Views
  • Good Wifi
  • Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
  • Beautiful pool
负面的
  • No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in

Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.

🇺🇸Eric Holbrook

评论于 31/08/2021
到达 06/08/2021
4.9 Mountain View Suite
正数     
  • Peace and quiet
  • Kitchen in the room
  • Friendly and attentive people
  • Clean and well-tended
负面的
  • Nothing

I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)

🇬🇧Tanya Scholz

评论于 13/08/2021
到达 18/07/2021
5.0 Sea View Double Room
正数     
  • Atmosphere
  • service
  • helpfulness
  • friendly
负面的
  • Nothing

I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !

64/169 M.5, Kamala, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

