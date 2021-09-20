บ้านชมวิว กมลา - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ บ้านชมวิว กมลา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บ้านชมวิว กมลา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทวิวภูเขา 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
อพาร์ตเมนต์ 2 ห้องนอน มีระเบียง 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องเตียงใหญ่วิวทะเล 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
บ้านชมวิว กมลา นำเสนอที่พักคุณภาพบนชายหาด สถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืน และย่านโรแมนติกของภูเก็ต โดยเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับทั้งนักธุรกิจและนักท่องเที่ยว ห่างออกไป 17.4 กม. จากที่พักแห่งนี้สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายจากสนามบิน ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวก โรงแรมแห่งนี้จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย บ้านชมวิว กมลา มีสิ่งอำนวยสะดวกมากมายที่จะทำให้การไปพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต ที่พักเสนอบริการที่หลากหลาย เช่น ส่งลงที่ กมลา 3 ครั้งต่อวัน, บริการทำความสะอาดรายวัน, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ, ที่จอดรถ การออกแบบห้องพักทุกห้องสะท้อนเอกลักษณ์ของบ้านชมวิวกมลา โทรทัศน์จอแบน, ห้องอาบน้ำเสริม, ห้องสุขาเสริม, ผลิตภัณฑ์ทำความสะอาด, ฟรีกาแฟสำเร็จรูป เป็นเพียงส่วนหนึ่งของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จะคุณจะได้สัมผัส ทางที่พักจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน นอกจากนี้ ที่พักยังจัดเตรียมกิจกรรมนันทนาการหลากหลายไว้ให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เพลิดเพลิน ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของท่านคืออะไร บ้านชมวิว กมลา คือตัวเลือกที่เหมาะเจาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 4 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บ้านชมวิว กมลา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
5.0 Mountain View Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !