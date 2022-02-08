Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Kamala Beach Residence, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 14.9 km from the city center and 27.4 km from the airport, this 2-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk,refrigerator which can be found in every rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kamala Beach Residence is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

