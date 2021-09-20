バーンチョムビューカマラ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にバーンチョムビューカマラ 直接連絡し、 バーンチョムビューカマラが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
マウンテンビュースイート 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2ベッドルームアパートメント、バルコニー 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
シービューダブルルーム 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
プーケットのビーチ、ナイトライフ、ロマンス地区で質の高い宿泊施設を提供するバーンチョムビューカマラは、ビジネスとレジャーの両方の旅行者に人気のある場所です。わずか17.4kmの距離にあり、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。バーンチョムビューカマラには、プーケットでの滞在を充実させるための多くの施設があります。宿泊施設では、カマラへの1日3回のドロップオフ、毎日のハウスキーピング、公共エリアでのWi-Fi、駐車場など、さまざまなサービスを利用できます。バーンチョムビューカマラの雰囲気は、すべての客室に反映されています。フラットスクリーンテレビ、追加のバスルーム、追加のトイレ、クリーニング製品、無料のインスタントコーヒーは、プロパティ全体にある施設のほんの一部です。宿泊施設には数多くのレクリエーション施設があり、滞在中にやることがたくさんあります。訪問の目的が何であれ、バーンチョムビューカマラはプーケットでの滞在に最適です。
バーンチョムビューカマラ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バーンチョムビューカマラすべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Mountain View Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !