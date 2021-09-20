PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Chom View Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
13 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 18, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Baan Chom View Kamala , und Baan Chom View Kamala wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit Bergblick 56
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Apartment mit 2 Schlafzimmern, Balkon 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Doppelzimmer mit Meerblick 110
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

Das Baan Chom View Kamala bietet qualitativ hochwertige Unterkünfte im Viertel Strände, Nachtleben und Romantik von Phuket und ist eine beliebte Wahl für Geschäfts- und Urlaubsreisende gleichermaßen. Diese nur 17,4 km entfernte Unterkunft ist vom Flughafen aus leicht zu erreichen. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Baan Chom View Kamala bietet viele Einrichtungen, um Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket zu bereichern. Das Anwesen bietet Zugang zu einer Vielzahl von Dienstleistungen, darunter 3-mal täglicher Transfer nach Kamala, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, WLAN in den öffentlichen Bereichen und Parkplatz. Das Ambiente des Baan Chom View Kamala spiegelt sich in jedem Gästezimmer wieder. Flachbild-TV, zusätzliches Badezimmer, zusätzliche Toilette, Reinigungsprodukte, kostenloser Instantkaffee sind dabei nur einige der Einrichtungen, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen. Die zahlreichen Freizeitangebote der Unterkunft sorgen dafür, dass Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts viel zu tun haben. Was auch immer Ihr Besuchszweck ist, das Baan Chom View Kamala ist eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Chom View Kamala , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇺🇸Gary Brister

Bewertet am 20/09/2021
Angekommen um 04/09/2021
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Positiv     
  • Not crowded
  • Friendly staff
  • Took care of everything
Negative
  • None

Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!

🇺🇸Kenneth Matthew Whelan

Bewertet am 18/09/2021
Angekommen um 20/08/2021
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Positiv     
  • Friendly Staff
  • Very clean
  • Spacious room
  • Fantastic Views
  • Good Wifi
  • Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
  • Beautiful pool
Negative
  • No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in

Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.

🇺🇸Eric Holbrook

Bewertet am 31/08/2021
Angekommen um 06/08/2021
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Positiv     
  • Peace and quiet
  • Kitchen in the room
  • Friendly and attentive people
  • Clean and well-tended
Negative
  • Nothing

I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)

🇬🇧Tanya Scholz

Bewertet am 13/08/2021
Angekommen um 18/07/2021
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Positiv     
  • Atmosphere
  • service
  • helpfulness
  • friendly
Negative
  • Nothing

I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !

Adresse / Karte

64/169 M.5, Kamala, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

