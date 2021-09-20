Baan Chom View Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit Bergblick 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Apartment mit 2 Schlafzimmern, Balkon 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Doppelzimmer mit Meerblick 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Das Baan Chom View Kamala bietet qualitativ hochwertige Unterkünfte im Viertel Strände, Nachtleben und Romantik von Phuket und ist eine beliebte Wahl für Geschäfts- und Urlaubsreisende gleichermaßen. Diese nur 17,4 km entfernte Unterkunft ist vom Flughafen aus leicht zu erreichen. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Baan Chom View Kamala bietet viele Einrichtungen, um Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket zu bereichern. Das Anwesen bietet Zugang zu einer Vielzahl von Dienstleistungen, darunter 3-mal täglicher Transfer nach Kamala, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, WLAN in den öffentlichen Bereichen und Parkplatz. Das Ambiente des Baan Chom View Kamala spiegelt sich in jedem Gästezimmer wieder. Flachbild-TV, zusätzliches Badezimmer, zusätzliche Toilette, Reinigungsprodukte, kostenloser Instantkaffee sind dabei nur einige der Einrichtungen, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen. Die zahlreichen Freizeitangebote der Unterkunft sorgen dafür, dass Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts viel zu tun haben. Was auch immer Ihr Besuchszweck ist, das Baan Chom View Kamala ist eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket.
Ergebnis
5.0/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 4 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Chom View Kamala
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Positiv
Negative
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !
