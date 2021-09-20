Baan Chom Vue Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Baan Chom Vue Kamala de manière prioritaire, et Baan Chom Vue Kamala percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite avec vue sur la montagne 56m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Appartement 2 chambres, balcon 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Double avec Vue sur la Mer 110m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Offrant un hébergement de qualité dans les plages, la vie nocturne et le quartier romantique de Phuket, Baan Chom View Kamala est un choix populaire pour les voyageurs d'affaires et de loisirs. À seulement 17,4 km, cet établissement est facilement accessible depuis l'aéroport. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'établissement offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Baan Chom View Kamala propose de nombreuses installations pour enrichir votre séjour à Phuket. L'établissement donne accès à un vaste éventail de services, dont un service de dépose-minute à Kamala 3 fois par jour, un ménage quotidien, le Wi-Fi dans les espaces communs, un parking. L'ambiance du Baan Chom View Kamala se reflète dans chaque chambre. télévision à écran plat, salle de bain supplémentaire, toilettes supplémentaires, produits d’entretien, café soluble offert ne sont que quelques-uns des équipements disponibles à travers l'établissement. La multitude d'offres de loisirs de l'établissement vous assure d'avoir beaucoup à faire pendant votre séjour. Quel que soit le but de votre visite, Baan Chom View Kamala est un excellent choix pour votre séjour à Phuket.
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 4 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Baan Chom Vue Kamala
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Mountain View Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Not crowded
- Friendly staff
- Took care of everything
Manager was great. I had given him the wrong dates at first. When I realized it, he was able to change the paperwork and get me a new Shaba certificate no problem. They arranged taxi to pick me up. Room was very spacious and clean. They filled the refrigerator with supplies for the first day while waiting for covid test results. Very scenic and quiet with great views, friendly people, and two nice pools! Highly recommend!
5.0 2 Bedroom Apartment, Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly Staff
- Very clean
- Spacious room
- Fantastic Views
- Good Wifi
- Food Panda and delivery service knows the location
- Beautiful pool
- No Restaurant - But the staff were very helpful in ordering food in
Very enjoyable place with beautiful sea views. I will definitely stay here again and would recommend for SHA+ stay.
4.9 Mountain View Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Peace and quiet
- Kitchen in the room
- Friendly and attentive people
- Clean and well-tended
I sandboxed here on my way home to Bangkok; added a third week just because it's so nice. Loved the out-of-the-way location that's still convenient to Kamala Beach, 5-10 minutes on the motorbike. Thanks to Tan and May especially - I'll be back for sure! (P.S. I gave them five stars for food so as not to mess up the average rating although I prepared my own meals; no doubt they would fix you something if you asked.)
5.0 Sea View Double Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Atmosphere
- service
- helpfulness
- friendly
I couldn’t recommended Baan Chom View more. Everyone there is so friendly and welcoming, I felt like part of the gang. They help with everything and have such good measures in place for Covid safety. Had the pool to myself most days and loved every minute of my stay. Especially the spring rolls !
