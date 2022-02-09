PHUKET TEST & GO

Expat Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
оценка с
689
Обновление February 9, 2022
Expat Hotel - Image 0
Expat Hotel - Image 1
Expat Hotel - Image 2
Expat Hotel - Image 3
Expat Hotel - Image 4
Expat Hotel - Image 5
+40 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
50% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Expat Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Expat Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Expat Hotel is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 0.0 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ocean Plaza Patong. At Expat Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage. Expat Hotel is home to 47 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, billiards, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Expat Hotel.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Expat Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Expat Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

163/17 Ratuthit 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Отели-партнеры

Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
рейтинг с
1706 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Гостиница C&N
8.3
рейтинг с
997 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Мои Друзья
8.4
рейтинг с
342 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отели Be Baan Paradise
7.8
рейтинг с
275 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Бест Вестерн Патонг Бич
8
рейтинг с
1343 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Роял Парадайз Отель и Спа
7.8
рейтинг с
6807 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Best Western Patong Beach
8.1
рейтинг с
1306 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Блок
8.4
рейтинг с
1050 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU