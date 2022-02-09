PHUKET TEST & GO

Expat Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

689 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Expat Hotel - Image 0
Expat Hotel - Image 1
Expat Hotel - Image 2
Expat Hotel - Image 3
Expat Hotel - Image 4
Expat Hotel - Image 5
+40 사진
빠른 응답
50% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Expat Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Expat Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Expat Hotel is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 0.0 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ocean Plaza Patong. At Expat Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage. Expat Hotel is home to 47 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, billiards, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Expat Hotel.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Expat Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Expat Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

163/17 Ratuthit 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

더 랜턴 리조트 빠통
8.2
평가
1706 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 웨스턴 빠통 비치
8
평가
1343 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 파라다이스 호텔 앤 스파
7.8
평가
6807 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 웨스턴 파통 비치 호텔
8.1
평가
1306 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블록 호텔
8.4
평가
1050 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU