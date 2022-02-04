Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Strong Wifi

Great Breakfast

Comfy Beds

Friednly Staff

Clean and Big Pool

Fitness Centre with Sauna and Steam

Cookies on arrival

None, seriously

Our room was more than comfortable and spacious, with a balcony overlooking the beautiful blue pool. We had clean towels within 2 minutes of requesting them each day or housekeeping would simply replace them when they cleaned the room, daily. The beds are of great quality and honestly better than the bed i have at home! Extra pillows were provided too. Bobby assisted in getting us a LAN cable so that we could connect our devices directly to the internet.

Every night Snow, Ninna and Air assisted in taking our temperature and scanning our Mo Chana app, they were always great to deal with and super friendly.

The ladies at the breakfast service were great too in the fact that they literally made you feel at home and bent over backwards to accommodate any request that we had. Thank you to Jasmine and Fongbeer( Could have the spelling wrong).

Lastly, Sam was an absolute gentleman and stand up guy. I first spoke to Sam via email while making my booking and I'm really glad i did as he took such good care of us, personally assisting us where he could and always willing to give some advice or lend a helping hand, Thank you Sam, really appreciated.