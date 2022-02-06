Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 89 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа в приоритетном порядке, и Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Hotel Refund Policy
Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Фитнес разрешен
- Кабель HDMI
- Варианты халяльной еды
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Фитнес разрешен
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Рабочая среда
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Ванна
- Фитнес разрешен
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Ванна
- Фитнес разрешен
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Малый депозит
- Небольшие сборы для детей
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Курортный спа-отель Blue Beach Grand расположен на пляже Раваи, в 3,7 км от Музея морских раковин Пхукета.К услугам гостей ресторан, бесплатная частная парковка, открытый бассейн и бар. Этот 5-звездочный отель с бесплатным Wi-Fi располагает садом и террасой. К услугам гостей круглосуточная стойка регистрации, обслуживание номеров и обмен валюты.
В номерах есть кондиционер, телевизор с плоским экраном и кабельными каналами, холодильник, чайник, душ, фен и письменный стол. В каждом номере отеля есть шкаф и собственная ванная комната.
Смотровая площадка Ветряная мельница находится в 7 км от отеля, а мыс Промтеп - в 8 км. Расстояние от курортного спа-отеля Blue Beach Grand до международного аэропорта Пхукет составляет 34 км.
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 8 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд СпаСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Delicious food
- Beautiful view
- Attentive staff
- Good location
Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area
Good location
Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure).
Nice service.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Helpful staff
- Clean room
- Good breakfast
- Big pool
I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here.
Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!!
Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Положительные
- Helpful staff
- Comfortable room
- Good breakfast
Great place for my Sandbox!
Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Comfortable bed
- Accurate pick up at airport
- Complete lack of service
- Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping
Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)
Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Beachfront
- beautiful view from room balcony
- spacious room and wide corridor
- sparking clean room
- Friendly staff
- Many car park
- 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
- Beach has a bit mud
- About 1 hr from airport
Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay
Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden
Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday
Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
- Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Big pool and garden
- 7-11 is 10 mins away
- Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim
Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort.
Will be back again! Thank you.
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
- They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
- Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
- Very well located with superb view.
- no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
- Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.
Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.
