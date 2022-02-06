Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Comfortable bed

Accurate pick up at airport

Complete lack of service

Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.