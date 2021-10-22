PHUKET TEST & GO

Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
оценка с
886
Обновление March 22, 2022
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 5
+42 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
11 ОТЗЫВЫ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, предназначенный как для отдыха, так и для деловых поездок, - это один из немногих 4-звездочных курортов на острове, расположенный прямо на пляже с бирюзовыми водами Андаманского моря в нескольких шагах от объектов отеля. Тихое место на северной оконечности пляжа Камала делает его идеальным выбором для спокойного отдыха, а множество близлежащих достопримечательностей и достопримечательностей гарантируют, что вам никогда не будет скучно - мыс Лаем Синг, море Пхукета Фанта, популярные бары и рестораны, плюс много водных развлечений. Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach также предлагает множество удобств, которые сделают ваше пребывание на Пхукете более приятным. Бар на крыше с потрясающим видом на закат, бар у бассейна, бесплатный прокат велосипедов и зал в спа-салоне и фитнес-центре In Balance - вот лишь некоторые из них, которые отличают его от других отелей в этом районе. Атмосфера отеля отражается в каждом номере: мини-бар, фен, ЖК / плазменный телевизор, кофеварка / чайник и кондиционер - лишь некоторые из удобств, имеющихся в вашем распоряжении. Если вы ищете комфортное и удобное проживание на Пхукете, Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach станет вашим домом вдали от дома.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
4.6/5
Отлично
На основе 11 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
6
Очень хороший
5
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇫🇷Le Faou

Проверено на 22/10/2021
Прибыл 12/10/2021
5.0 Ocean Suite
Положительные
  • Excellent service and welcome
  • Good food at reasonable prices

Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff

🇫🇷Tim Murcier

Проверено на 12/10/2021
Прибыл 02/10/2021
4.2 Ocean Room
Положительные
  • People were very kind and helpful
Отрицательные
  • The breakfast is a disaster
  • The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
  • The water in the shower not warm enough
  • Rooms are small
  • no minibar

Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice

🇫🇷Patrick sauliere

Проверено на 11/10/2021
Прибыл 02/10/2021
4.1 Ocean Room
Положительные
  • Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
Отрицательные
  • COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!

Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !

🇬🇧Kevin Clive Gammon

Проверено на 04/10/2021
Прибыл 25/09/2021
5.0 Superior King Room
Положительные
  • Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
Отрицательные
  • None

As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.

🇩🇰J. Clausen

Проверено на 24/09/2021
Прибыл 03/09/2021
4.4 Ocean Suite
Положительные
  • Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
  • Great location and view from hotel
Отрицательные
  • Wifi speed really needs an upgrade

Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox

🇩🇪Michel mahler

Проверено на 20/09/2021
Прибыл 12/09/2020
3.9 Ocean Room

Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé

🇺🇸Harold Fred Makana Silva

Проверено на 06/09/2021
Прибыл 15/08/2021
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
Положительные
  • Good customer service
Отрицательные
  • Refund issue

Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.

🇭🇰Hugo Brun

Проверено на 13/08/2021
Прибыл 01/08/2021
4.6 Superior King Room
Положительные
  • Super value for money
  • Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
  • Friendly service
Отрицательные
  • Good could be improved

I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience

🇦🇺IAN MILLER

Проверено на 11/08/2021
Прибыл 01/08/2021
4.2 Superior King Room
Положительные
  • Good well-sized thought out room
  • Great bedding
  • All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
  • The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
  • Close to the beach
  • Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
  • Good solid WiFi
  • Very quiet and good air-con in room.
  • Good covid measures in place
Отрицательные
  • Online communications (for booking) are below average.
  • The pool is very small.
  • Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
  • Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.

The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.

The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance. My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )

To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!) The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food. But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!

Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.

🇨🇳WUSIXIAN

Проверено на 02/08/2021
Прибыл 20/07/2021
5.0 Ocean Room
Положительные
  • Чисто и безопасно

Мне нравится novetel, я впервые живу на Пхукете, у меня хорошая память в этом отеле, каждое утро прогулка по пляжу перед отелем после завтрака действительно хорошо для меня.

🇺🇸Michael Woodley

Проверено на 02/08/2021
Прибыл 18/07/2021
4.9 Superior King Room
Положительные
  • Все
Отрицательные
  • Никто

Спасибо, все было идеально, все, что мне было нужно, и ничего, что я не сделал, я вернусь снова и останусь подольше.

Адрес / Карта

118/16 Moo 3, Tambon Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU