PHUKET TEST & GO

Отель Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
оценка с
2576
Обновление February 8, 2022
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 0
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 2
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 3
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 4
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 5
+45 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
฿12,600 ДЕПОЗИТ
REFUND POLICY
13 ОТЗЫВЫ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 151 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Clover Patong Phuket в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Clover Patong Phuket будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Кофе-машина
  • Смежный номер
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Открытые объекты
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 1 Adult
Номер Делюкс с джакузи 35
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

4-звездочный отель Clover Patong Phuket отличается современным дизайном в сочетании с теплым тайским гостеприимством и высочайшими стандартами обслуживания и качества. Он остается верным своей философии "Простота в роскоши". Отель Clover Patong Phuket находится в самом сердце Пхукета, в минуте пешком до популярного пляжа Патонг, в пяти (5) минутах ходьбы от крупнейших торговых центров на острове Jungceylon и Central, а также до района Бангла-роуд, где проходят веселые вечеринки. Старый город Пхукета находится в двадцати (20) минутах езды от отеля. Поездка на автомобиле / такси от международного / внутреннего аэропорта Пхукета до отеля занимает примерно 45 минут.

Удобства / Особенности

  • https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
4.7/5
Отлично
На основе 13 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
10
Очень хороший
3
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Clover Patong Phuket , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель Clover Patong Phuket
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇬🇧Ian Shaw

Проверено на 07/02/2022
Прибыл 30/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Положительные     
  • Staff
Отрицательные
  • Breakfast could be better,

A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.

🇬🇧Peter

Проверено на 04/02/2022
Прибыл 27/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Положительные     
  • Reception team helpfulness
  • Hotel staff in general
  • Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
  • PCR testing was within walking distance
Отрицательные
  • Small room and little working area
  • Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
  • Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out

Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.

🇺🇸Carl L. Kitchenmaster

Проверено на 22/10/2021
Прибыл 12/10/2021
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
Отрицательные
  • Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.

Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.

🇺🇸Edward Osmond

Проверено на 10/10/2021
Прибыл 03/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Положительные     
  • Friendly staff
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Comfortable room
  • Well designed facility and rooms
  • Great pool
  • Good AC
  • Plenty of hot water
Отрицательные
  • None

Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.

🇹🇭Suvannee Iamjoy

Проверено на 10/10/2021
Прибыл 02/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Положительные     
  • Cleanliness
  • Comfortable bed
  • Food
  • Staff
  • Service
  • Location
Отрицательные
  • None

Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.

🇸🇪Magnus Modig

Проверено на 10/10/2021
Прибыл 01/10/2021
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
Отрицательные
  • Breakfast a bit poor

A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.

🇫🇷Gérard CAMBON

Проверено на 24/09/2021
Прибыл 11/09/2021
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Положительные     
  • La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
  • Le choix au petit déjeuner
  • Le restaurant
  • Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
  • La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
  • Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
  • Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
  • Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
Отрицательные
  • On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞

Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel. Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs). Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏 Je recommande les yeux fermés!

🇫🇷Johann Mikis Fabrice BLANC

Проверено на 23/09/2021
Прибыл 14/09/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Clean
  • Good bedding and sheets
  • Nice shower products
  • Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Отрицательные
  • None.

Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.

🇺🇸Johnny Bisbikis

Проверено на 09/09/2021
Прибыл 01/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Положительные     
  • Nice room
Отрицательные
  • They could improve the gym

Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.

🇨🇦Brandon Pitawanakwat

Проверено на 30/08/2021
Прибыл 21/08/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Great friendly and helpful staff
  • Walking distance to Patong Beach
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
  • Fitness Center
  • Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
  • Safe, Secure, and Quiet
Отрицательные
  • None

I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.

🇩🇪Uwe Babiel

Проверено на 18/08/2021
Прибыл 24/07/2021
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!

Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.

🇨🇭Niederer Martin

Проверено на 02/08/2021
Прибыл 18/07/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Гибкое управление отелем
  • Дружелюбный персонал
  • Чистые помещения
  • Хороший завтрак "шведский стол"
Отрицательные
  • Нет

Нам пришлось отложить приезд на неделю, потому что за все заплатил COE. Гибкое управление отелем было отличным решением. Прием в аэропорту тоже прошел очень хорошо. Мы обязательно забронируем здесь снова после Sandbox.

🇺🇸Alan Gerald Anderson

Проверено на 01/08/2021
Прибыл 09/07/2021
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Положительные     
  • Рядом с пляжем
  • тихий
  • отличный персонал
  • отличный завтрак "шведский стол"
  • фитнес-зал
  • бассейн
  • отличный обслуживающий персонал
  • отличный персонал на стойке регистрации
  • безопасно, надежно
Отрицательные
  • не разрешено приводить друга / гостя в номер

Я был приятно удивлен тем, насколько мне понравился отель Clover с близостью к пляжу, отличным персоналом, отличным завтраком "шведский стол", тренажерным залом и бассейном! Персонал полностью позаботился обо мне.

Адрес / Карта

162/8-11 Taweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU