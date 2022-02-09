PHUKET TEST & GO

Expat Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
note avec
689 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Expat Hotel - Image 0
Expat Hotel - Image 1
Expat Hotel - Image 2
Expat Hotel - Image 3
Expat Hotel - Image 4
Expat Hotel - Image 5
+40 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
50% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Expat Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Expat Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Expat Hotel is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 0.0 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ocean Plaza Patong. At Expat Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage. Expat Hotel is home to 47 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, billiards, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Expat Hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Expat Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Expat Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

163/17 Ratuthit 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
note avec
1706 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel C&N
8.3
note avec
997 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel de mes amis
8.4
note avec
342 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtels à Be Baan Paradise
7.8
note avec
275 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
note avec
1343 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel et spa Royal Paradise
7.8
note avec
6807 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Best Western Patong Beach
8.1
note avec
1306 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Bloc Hôtel
8.4
note avec
1050 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU