PHUKET TEST & GO

BS Airport at Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
оценка с
1157
Обновление March 8, 2022
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 0
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 1
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 2
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 3
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 4
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bs.Airport Residence is ideally situated near the Phuket Airport. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Bs.Airport Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Bs.Airport Residence is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Bs.Airport Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в BS Airport at Phuket , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ BS Airport at Phuket
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

101/3 Moo1 Soi Naiyang 16 Tumbol Sakoo Amphur Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Отели-партнеры

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Пхукет Аэропорт Отель
8.4
рейтинг с
556 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
рейтинг с
393 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Найянг Парк Резорт
9.1
рейтинг с
11 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
рейтинг с
362 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dewa Phuket (Пляжный курорт, виллы и люксы)
8.5
рейтинг с
2441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Шифер
8.8
рейтинг с
1689 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пенсири Хаус
8.3
рейтинг с
604 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU