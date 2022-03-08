PHUKET TEST & GO

BS Airport at Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
คะแนนจาก
1157
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 0
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 1
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 2
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 3
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 4
BS Airport at Phuket - Image 5
+21 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bs.Airport Residence is ideally situated near the Phuket Airport. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Bs.Airport Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Bs.Airport Residence is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Bs.Airport Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ BS Airport at Phuket ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ BS Airport at Phuket
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

101/3 Moo1 Soi Naiyang 16 Tumbol Sakoo Amphur Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
556 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
393 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต เพลส
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
362 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดวา ภูเก็ต (บีชรีสอร์ท วิลล่า แอนด์ สวีท)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระดานชนวน
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1689 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเพ็ญศิริ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
604 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU