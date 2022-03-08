PHUKET TEST & GO

BS Airport at Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
note avec
1157 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bs.Airport Residence is ideally situated near the Phuket Airport. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Bs.Airport Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Bs.Airport Residence is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Bs.Airport Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de BS Airport at Phuket , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR BS Airport at Phuket
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

101/3 Moo1 Soi Naiyang 16 Tumbol Sakoo Amphur Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

