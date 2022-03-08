BS Airport at Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Bs.Airport Residence is ideally situated near the Phuket Airport. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Bs.Airport Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Bs.Airport Residence is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, additional toilet. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Bs.Airport Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
101/3 Moo1 Soi Naiyang 16 Tumbol Sakoo Amphur Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110