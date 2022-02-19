총 AQ 호텔 객실 118 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
디럭스 스위트 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
1 베드룸 스위트 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
1 베드룸 발코니 스위트 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 태국이 귀국 자에 대해 더 엄격한 입국 요건을 부과함에 따라 Lohas Residences Sukhumvit은 공중 보건부와 국방부로부터 여행자를위한 공식적인 국가 검역 호텔로 인증되었습니다. 이제 방콕 중심부에있는 고급 서비스 아파트에서 집과 같은 편의 시설과 안락함을 누릴 수 있습니다. 공항에서 수하물을 찾기 전에 온도를 검사합니다. 그 후, JCI 공인 Bangpakok 9 국제 병원의 담당자가 10 번 게이트에서 귀하를 기다릴 것입니다. 소요 시간은 약 30 ~ 45 분입니다. 저희 밴에는 안심할 수 있도록 GPS 추적 및 CCTV가 장착되어 있습니다. 여행 전후에 안전 벨트와 버클을 포함한 모든 단단한 표면을 청소하고 소독합니다. Lohas는 건강과 지속 가능성의 라이프 스타일을 의미합니다. 손님을 안전하고 건강하게 유지하는 것은 우리의 주요 우선 순위 중 하나입니다.
Lohas는 방파 콕 9 국제 병원의 전문 간호사가 하루 24 시간 기꺼이 도움을 드릴 것입니다. 빠른 체크인 후 모든 격리 된 투숙객 만 사용할 수 있도록 지정된 엘리베이터가 준비되었습니다. 스위트 룸은 45 제곱미터에서 시작하며 천장부터 바닥까지 내려 오는 대형 창문, 무제한 고속 WIFI 무선 인터넷, HDMI 와이어가있는 평면 TV가 있습니다. 추가 기능으로는 욕조가있는 실내 욕실, 위생적인 화장실 시스템, 주방, 대형 냉장고, 토스터, 세탁기 및 건조기가 있습니다. 식사가 항상 따뜻할 수 있도록 전자 레인지도 객실에 마련되어 있습니다. 또한 숙박을 위해 무료 마스크, 알코올 젤, 요가 매트, 하루 3 리터의 식수, 차와 커피를 준비했습니다. 더 많은 엔터테인먼트를 위해 무료 통합 Netflix 계정이있는 PS4를 대여 해드립니다. 더 많은 공간이나 가족이 필요한 사람들은 별도의 거실과 발코니가있는 더 큰 연결 스위트를 제공합니다. 하우스 키핑 서비스를 위해 저희 직원은 첫 번째 Covid 테스트 후 2 일마다 모든 터치 표면을 소독합니다. 당사의 유연한 취소 및 수정 정책은 귀하에게 마땅한 마음의 평화를 제공합니다.
매일 저희 직원이 객실 앞에서 3 식을 제공합니다. 아시아와 서양을 포함한 다양한 요리를 제공합니다. 호텔은 방콕의 스카이 라인에 몸을 담그면 서 긴장을 풀고 휴식을 취할 수있는 스카이 피트니스 센터와 정원이있는 옥상에 휴식 공간을 준비했습니다. 우리의 유일한 요청은 시설을 즐기면서 사회적 거리두기 지침을 준수하는 것입니다. 서비스를 개선하기 위해 Lohas Residences Sukhumvit은 또한 귀하에게 서비스를 제공 할 준비가되었음을 확인하는 "SHA"인증을 통과했습니다. 방콕 수 쿰빗에있는 집과 같은 편안함을 갖춘 저예산 서비스 아파트 인 Lohas에서 즐거운 시간을 보내시기 바랍니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 24/7 대기중인 공인 의료진
- 사내 의료 전문가가 일일 2 회 체온 확인
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- 영상 통화를 통한 기본 의료 상담 24/7 긴급 구급차 서비스 전달
- 출발 당일 공식 COVID-19 증명서
- 74 개의 지역 및 국제 채널이있는 고속 무제한 WiFi 및 케이블 TV (HDMI 와이어 포함)
- 식수 (하루 3 리터), 커피 및 차
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- 마스크 및 손 소독제를 포함한 무료 객실 편의 시설
- 도착 일에 무료 리무진 환승 (BKK 또는 DMK)
- 객실 내 요가 매트 이용 가능
- 무료 Netflix 계정이 통합 된 PS4 대여 가능 여부에 따라
- 일품 룸 서비스 메뉴 20 % 할인
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
5.0 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
긍정적네거티브
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적네거티브
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
긍정적
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here