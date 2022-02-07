BANGKOK TEST & GO

카사 니트라 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

2267 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
총 AQ 호텔 객실 63 침실
파트너 병원 Phraya Thai 3 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
수페리어룸 - 발코니 26
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸-발코니 30
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스위트룸 - 스파 욕조 40
฿37,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 요가 매트

야외 수영장과 정원을 갖춘 Casa Nithra Hotel은 방콕에 위치한 숙박 시설입니다. 숙소는 카오산로드에서 1.3km, 왕궁에서 2.5km 떨어져 있습니다. 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다.

모든 객실은 에어컨, 휴식 공간과 평면 케이블 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 각 객실에는 샤워 시설과 무료 세면 도구가 구비 된 욕실이 있습니다. 일부 객실에는 욕조가 있습니다.

Sirin Dining Room은 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사로 태국 요리를 제공합니다.

Casa Nithra Hotel은 팟퐁에서 7.5km, 수완 나품 공항에서 32.8km 떨어져 있습니다. 구내에 무료 주차장이 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 발코니
  • 2 times COVID-19 testing
  • 하루에 두 번 온도 모니터링
  • 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
  • 선택한 메뉴와 함께 하루 3 식
  • 수완 나품 공항 또는 돈 므앙 공항에서 픽업 교통편
  • 고속 Wi-Fi 인터넷
  • 외부 음식 배달 가능
  • 세븐일레븐 쇼핑 서비스
🇫🇷Anaïs Cattez

검토 07/02/2022
도착 19/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Good informations
  • Good measures
  • Good food, but sometimes it was cold and no micro-onde in the room.
  • Service cleaning 1 time
  • Swimming pool

Thank you Good quarantine We appreciate the food and the measures for Covid quarantine. And specially good swimming pool

🇬🇧Karen Ferguson

검토 24/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Good air con
  • Friendly reception
  • Fast check in
  • Very clean
  • Great pool
  • Good wifi
  • Good shower and toiletries provided.
  • Allowed to order food in.
  • Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.
네거티브
  • Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner
  • No plate to reheat food.
  • No safe balcony - no railing
  • Fridge not cold

The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.

🇧🇷Gustavo Lerner Battagliese

검토 15/01/2022
도착 26/12/2021
1.3 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Beautiful decoration. Rapid pcr results
네거티브
  • Breakfast , services abd attending .

I do not recommend this hotel! First of all: They describe themselves as a 4 star Boutique Luxury Hotel. They are not! Despite the beautiful decor, there is nothing else! There were numerous problems:

  1. We went to do the sandbox program, on the day of departure to Thailand, the hotel writes to us saying that we would have to stay in quarantine for 7 days without leaving the room. And wanting to charge us an extra fee for the extra meals we would have because of the quarantine. They didn't want to change their position even though we were showing Thai government websites that said our case was not to be quarantined. They only changed their position when we got Thai authorities to call them. As the entry rules in Thailand change a lot, this would be just a mismatch of information if it weren't for the following events
  2. The sandbox package includes all meals for one day (the day you stay in the room until the result of the pcr comes out) abs we also hired a package with breakfast included in the 7 days of stay. When we got there, they didn't remember that they had made this contract with us. I had to show the proof they sent us. All the meals they sent us were ready meals and packaged like the ones they serve on planes. All cold. They didn't offer us any options or menu. There was no possibility of choosing what to eat or talking about any dietary restrictions. The breakfast was left at the door of the room (even when the pcr had already come out negative and we were circulating) the quality was terrible and does not match the amount we paid.
  3. There were 3 leaks in the bathroom in the room. They fixed one (sanitary shower) and two others had no fix, the bathroom was constantly wet.
  4. There was no room service and and they didn't tell us about it. We found out when we found that they did not replace the towel they took from the bathroom when fixing the leak. We asked for another towel and they didn't give it to us. This was not explained in the contract with the hotel and has nothing to do with the pandemic period, given that in all other hotels we stayed in Thailand, there was housekeeping and room replacement.
  5. The service is bad, we asked for information on our first day and the attendant didn't want to let us know. Another attendant also refused to give us a document stating that we had left the hotel before the end of the contracted period. In short, we spent two days and changed our accommodation to another hotel where we were very well taken care of. So far we don't understand what happened in Casa Nithra for them to treat us that way. We do not recommend this hotel in any way, we received very bad service, unlike all other hotels and places we were in Thailand, where we were very well received and attended to.

🇹🇭Pornapas Torut

검토 14/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Reservation response and confirmation very fast
  • PCR Test could be done at the rooftop of the hotel
  • Competent and friendly staff
  • Clean room
네거티브
  • Food amount not a lot, and did not have a choice of food to choose from (Test and Go Package, so you are basically obliged to eat two meals at the hotel)

Had a good experience for Test and Go package at the hotel. Reservation response was very fast, competent staff.

🇬🇧Barry McIntyre

검토 08/01/2022
도착 12/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Very helpfull staff, all you need to do is ask and they will sort it for you.
네거티브
  • Nothing at hotel, only small moan would be that this time i stayed, when i arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, i then had to wait just over an hour for the mini bus to come and pick up not just myself but another two people who were also going to be staying at the hotel.

This is the second time that i have stayed here although my second time was for only one night on the Test and Go. Never had any issues staying at this place, very friendly staff and always helpfull if required. Will certainly stay here again if and when i come back.

🇹🇭Nuengluethai Kertnoi

검토 26/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Quick ride and organise from airport to hotel
네거티브
  • Reception was unorganise.

warm welcome from hotel but not very organise. The hotel forget my breakfast and forget to update me my rt pcr test result.

🇺🇸Michael Frazier

검토 19/12/2021
도착 03/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Efficient and fast covid processing. Room clean and comfortable.
네거티브
  • Food bland and unappealing, but filling.

The staff was fast and efficient about processing us and we were able to start our actual vacation the next morning. The food, especially the low-grade meats, were disappointing and we threw it out.

🇫🇷Bernard Ortin

검토 29/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Good organisation, from booking till departure from hotel, including test
네거티브
  • Fridge not cold

Very professional staff, good location Breakfast was not what was ordered in advance , when booking.

🇧🇪Peter Antonis

검토 22/11/2021
도착 05/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Very good wifi
네거티브
  • Nothing

Organise better transportation fron airport, was a bit hectic, hotel service was excellent. More moments of pcr test would be nice

🇬🇧Joshua Fortune

검토 19/11/2021
도착 03/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Good food and service.

Great stay, would recommend again is very nice for AQ. Would come here again for sure. Food and testing very good.

🇹🇭Hsiao-Ling, Chen

검토 13/11/2021
도착 29/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room with Balcony

We are booking connecting room ( 2 adult and 1 child ), Room clean, WIFI and service are very good.

🇨🇳Qian Ren

검토 10/09/2021
도착 20/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • we had two connecting rooms which was perfect for a family with small child, although the room is not very big, it felt spacious though. rooms are very clean and the beds were comfortable. Food was good and the staffs were helpful.
네거티브
  • Our rooms had no balconies, it was the only bad thing, but there were windows and can be open, so at least we could have some fresh air.

the hotel is not very big, but the rooms are impressive, worth a 14-day stay, and the whole quarantine experience was much better than we imagined.

🇫🇷Alexandre Duboys de Labarre

검토 06/09/2021
도착 21/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • staff really nice and helpful
네거티브
  • diner served way too early (for farang I suppose), it was received at 4.45pm....

Covid safety measure are really good - rooms are clean with enough supply (water, cleaning product...) for the 14 days. staff is particularly nice and helpful. it was nice to have my quarantine there

🇮🇹Andrea Polidori

검토 02/08/2021
도착 26/07/2021
1.0 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • 없음
네거티브
  • 나는 발코니가 있는 방을 예약했지만 창문이 잠겨 있습니다.
  • 나는 매운/뜨거운 음식이 아닌 음식을 요청했는데 그들은 뜨거운/매운 음식만 제공했습니다.
  • 방은 광고보다 훨씬 작습니다.
  • 매우 시끄러울 수 있습니다!
  • 국제 TV 채널이 없고 인터넷 속도가 통화나 영상 통화를 지원하지 않습니다.
  • 다른 ASQ에 비해 정책이 많이 불편한데, 외국에서 방에 틀어박혀서 필요한게 필요할 때만 깨달아요.

나는이 장소를 추천하지 않을 것입니다. 나는 단지 발코니를 위해 그것을 선택했지만 놀랍게도 창문이 잠겨 있었고 그들은 나에게 말하지 않았습니다.

🇮🇹Andrea Polidori

검토 31/07/2021
도착 26/07/2021
1.0 Superior Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • 없음
네거티브
  • 나는 발코니가 있는 방을 예약했지만 창문이 잠겨 있습니다.
  • 나는 매운/뜨거운 음식이 아닌 음식을 요청했는데 그들은 뜨거운/매운 음식만 제공했습니다.
  • 방은 광고보다 훨씬 작습니다.
  • 매우 시끄러울 수 있습니다!
  • 다른 ASQ에 비해 정책이 굉장히 불편한데, 외국에서 방에 틀어박혀서 뭔가 필요할 때만 깨닫는다.

나는이 장소를 추천하지 않을 것입니다. 나는 단지 발코니 때문에 그것을 선택했지만 놀랍게도 창문이 잠겨 있었고 그들은 나에게 말하지 않았습니다.

🇵🇭Anne Mabz

검토 27/07/2021
도착 10/07/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony

우리의 체류는 매우 좋고 불평 할 것이 없으며 직원들은 매우 달콤하고 친절합니다. 음식은 우리가 예상했던 것보다 훨씬 많아 식사를 다 마칠 수 없습니다.

🇺🇸Kendel

검토 04/06/2021
도착 17/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • + 신선한 과일이 많은 맛있는 음식
  • + 요청시 많은 식수
  • + 간이 주방
  • + 요청시 세라믹 접시 및 수저
  • + 요청시 요가 매트 및 손 무게
  • + 의사 소통 직원
  • + 욕조
네거티브
  • 처음에는 냄새 나는 침대와 베개
  • 오픈 와이파이 네트워크

가져올 제안 : -보다 안전한 인터넷을위한 VPN -피크닉 담요 -커피와 프렌치 프레스

교통편 및 체크인 : 매우 부드럽고 전문적입니다. 우리가 도착했을 때 우리는 빠른 건강 검진을 받고 5 층에있는 우리 방으로 향했습니다.

방: 우리 둘에게 완벽하게 편안합니다. 객실은 높은 천장, 전체 길이의 창문, 목재 가구 및 바닥으로 밝고 집과 같은 느낌을줍니다. 방에는 거리가 내려다 보이는 매우 좁은 발코니가 있습니다. 노점상과 세차를 보는 것은 좋았습니다.

욕실은 넓고 온수와 우수한 수압이있는 훌륭한 욕조와 샤워 시설이 있습니다.

빛이 들어오지 만 여전히 프라이버시를 제공하는 얇은 커튼이 있습니다. 잠을 자고 싶다면 암막 커튼도 제공됩니다.

냉장고, 주전자 및 전자 레인지는 매우 유용하고 높이 평가되었습니다. 우리는 배가 고플 때 먹기 위해 종종 음식을 재가열했습니다.

우리는 또한 칫솔, 치약, 스펀지, 주방용 세제, 세탁 세제, 빨래통, 옷 건조대, 빗자루, 쓰레받기와 같은 청소 용품을 가지고 있다는 것에 감사했습니다. 요청시 화장실과 욕실에 대한 추가 클리너가 제공되었습니다.

과학 기술: Wi-Fi는 안전하지 않은 개방형 네트워크입니다. 그것은 우리의 필요에 충분히 강했습니다. TV 용 HDMI 케이블이 제공됩니다. TV에는 태국 채널과 영어 채널이 있습니다.

음식: 음식은 매우 맛 있었지만 우리 입맛에는 꽤 짭짤했습니다. 표준 부분이 너무 커서 절반 크기의 부분을 요청했습니다. 우리는 대부분 태국 음식을 먹었고 모든 식사를 즐겼습니다! 우리는 특히 아침과 저녁에 제공되는 신선한 과일을 즐겼습니다.

커피가별로 좋지 않으니 직접 가져 오세요. 메뉴는 매주 반복되므로 다른 음식을 먹고 싶다면 반드시 알려주세요. 음식은 플라스틱 용기에 담겨 배달되지만 호텔은 요청시 실제 요리를 제공했습니다.

침대: 우리가 처음 도착했을 때 매트리스, 베개 및 담요는 더럽고 기름진 몸처럼 냄새가났습니다. 우리는 새로운 것을 요청했고 다른 냄새 나는 베개와 침구 세트를 받았습니다. 그것은 우리에게 받아 들일 수 없었기 때문에 호텔은 직원이 매트리스를 바꾸고 새 베개를 가져 오는 동안 비어있는 방으로 가라고 요청했습니다. 그들은 표백제로 침구를 다시 씻었습니다. 그 후 모든 것이 훌륭했습니다. 매트리스는 매우 편안했고 모든 것이 신선한 냄새가났습니다!

간호사 및 COVID 테스트 : whatsApp을 통해 간호사에게 하루에 두 번 체온을 제공했습니다. 머무는 동안 3 번의 COVID 테스트를 받았습니다. 간호사는 팔을 꿰맬 수있는 구멍이있는 플렉시 글라스 장벽 뒤에 서 있습니다. 그녀는 부드러워 지려고 노력하지만 그녀에게는 너무 어색한 자세로 우리에게 매우 고통스러운 면봉 검사를 받았습니다. 결과는 24 시간 이내에 전달되었습니다.

전반적으로 우리는 우리의 체류에 매우 만족했으며 Casa Nithra를 다른 사람들에게 추천합니다.

🇸🇪Hans Tunholmer

검토 03/06/2021
도착 18/05/2021
3.2 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • 직원은 친절하고 도움이되며 어려운시기에 최선을 다합니다.
  • 위치는 격리를 떠난 후 북쪽으로 여행하기에 우리에게 좋았습니다.
  • Wi-Fi는 괜찮지 만 안정적인 화상 통화에는 적합하지 않습니다.
  • 침대는 편안했고 방은 충분히 깨끗했습니다.
네거티브
  • 음식은 무작위로 보였고 아침 식사에서 얻은 것은 약간의 추첨이었습니다. 나는 음식이 동시에 수천 명을 위해 만들어진 중앙 장소에서 나왔을 것이라고 생각합니다.
  • 인터넷은 우리 14 일 동안 머물 렀지 만 그 날 중 6 시간 동안은 다운되었습니다. 다행히도 우리는 전화에 백업 인터넷이 있었는데, 태국에서 안정적인 인터넷 연결을 사용하는 모든 사람에게 권장합니다.
  • 머무는 동안 세 번 검사를 받으러 오는 사립 병원은 두 콧 구멍에 검사 스틱을 밀어 넣어야한다고 주장합니다. 좋아,하지만 다른 검사 시설에서 그런 경험이 없었고 검사도 신경 쓰지 않지만 그들이 두 번째 콧 구멍으로 갈 때, 내가 떠날 준비가 된 것입니다.

🇺🇸Michael Ganzermiller

검토 05/05/2021
도착 19/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 머물기에 좋은 곳. 적극 추천합니다

좋은 조용한 지역 음식은 내가 질문하고 신속하게 답변을받는 서비스와 함께 훌륭했습니다. 필요한 경우 확실히 다시 머물 것입니다.

🇬🇧Alastair Gray

검토 14/04/2021
도착 16/03/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 방은 매우 멋지게 마감되었고 편안하고 넓습니다.
  • 전자 레인지 주전자, 냉장고, 무료 차와 커피, 도착시 몇 가지 간식이 제공됩니다.
  • 그들은 충분한 생수를 제공하고 내가 다 떨어지기 시작했을 때 다시 공급했습니다.
  • 방에는 평면 스크린 TV가 있고 긴 HDMI 케이블이 연결되어있어 노트북을 연결하여 스트리밍 할 수 있습니다.
  • WIFI는 지속적으로 빠르고 안정적이었습니다.
  • 음식은 환상적이었습니다! 매 식사마다 다양한 태국 및 서양 요리
  • 각 식사는 충분히 컸습니다. 나는 거기에있는 동안 체중을 늘릴 것이라고 확신합니다!
  • 매일 신선한 과일과 간식이 함께
  • 모든 직원은 매우 즐겁고 정중했습니다.
  • 필요한 경우 직원이 추가 조항을 주문하는 것을 기꺼이 도와주었습니다.
  • 나는 Tesco Lotus를 통해 온라인으로 주문하고 Lazada에서 상당한 양의 쇼핑을했는데 직원들이 기꺼이 배달을 받아 내 방으로 가져 왔습니다.
  • 첫 번째 PCR 테스트 후 지붕에있는 Relax Areas를 사용할 수있게되었습니다.
네거티브
  • 방에있는 TV는 스마트 TV가 아니 었습니다.
  • 발코니는 아주 작았습니다. 의자를 둘만큼 크지 않다
  • 앞으로 일주일 동안 미리 식사를 선택해야했습니다!

격리 중에 만든이 가상 투어를 통해 Casa Nithra의 디럭스 룸을 둘러보세요 .... https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YcGz?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&info=0&logo = 0

176 Soi Samsen 8/1, Samsen Road, Ban Phan Thom, Phra Nakorn, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

