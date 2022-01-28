총 AQ 호텔 객실 49 침실
파트너 병원 Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
우수한 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 리버뷰 (발코니) 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 요가 매트
방콕에서 여행하기 편리한 호텔을 찾고 계신다면 CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE만큼 좋은 곳이 없습니다. 이 4 성 호텔은 공항에서 28km 거리에있어 쉽게 접근하실 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 숙박 시설은 도시의 필수 관광지로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다.
방콕에 위치한 호텔의 장점은 비할 데없는 서비스와 오락 시설이 마련되어있는 것입니다. 이 숙박 시설은 가장 안목있는 손님도 만족시킬 수있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다.
총 50 개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있으며, 모두 평화 롭고 조화로운 분위기를 자아냅니다. 본 숙소는 야외 수영장을 포함한 환상적인 시설을 제공하여 도시에서 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수 있도록 도와드립니다. 방콕의 방문 이유와 상관없이, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE 숙박 시설은 아주 신나고 흥미로운 일탈을 즐기실 수있는 완벽한 장소입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 선택 가능한 태국 및 서양 요리와 함께 하루 3 식
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- 무료 고속 Wi-Fi
- 하루 1 시간 동안 첫 번째 Covid 테스트 후 옥상 수영장 옆 휴식 공간
- 미니 바 냉장고
- 무료 생수 (무제한)
- TV에 연결된 HDMI 케이블
- 욕실 용품
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적네거티브
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적네거티브
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
긍정적네거티브
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
긍정적네거티브
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
긍정적
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 작은 발코니에는 큰 창문과 미닫이 유리문이 있어 접근이 쉽고 상당히 넓은 전망을 볼 수 있었습니다.
- 좋은 크기의 욕조.
- 간호사는 임시 점검 및 테스트에 대한 지침을 명확히 합니다.
- 안정적이고 빠른 인터넷.
- 음식 배달은 제 시간에 일관되게 이루어졌습니다.
- 7-11 주문은 쉽고 빠릅니다.
- 많은 양의 뜨거운 물.
- 요청 시 요가 매트와 덤벨을 제공합니다.
- 요청시 신선한 침구 나 수건 만 얻었고 그들은 괜찮다고 말할 것이고 추가 요청이있을 때까지 아무 것도 오지 않을 것입니다.
- "Riverview"는 실제로 오염된 클롱입니다.
- 편안하게 앉을 수 있을 만큼 넓지는 않지만 야외에 서 있는 발코니는 좋았습니다.
- 제공된 바디 비누와 샴푸는 끔찍했습니다. 가져 오십시오.
모든 것이 검역에 적합했습니다. 약간의 가구 재배치로 운동하기에 충분한 바닥 공간을 확보할 수 있었습니다. 그들은 스폰지, 주방 세제 및 세탁 세제를 제공했으며 모두 크게 감사했습니다. 나는 그들이 너무 많은 플라스틱 없이 음식/물을 제공할 수 있는 방법이 있었으면 좋겠지만 상황이 이것에 대해 야기하는 어려움을 이해합니다. 방콕에서 격리해야 하는 친구나 가족에게 이 호텔을 추천하는 것이 편안할 것입니다.
4.3 Superior
긍정적
15박은 작은 호텔방에 묵기에는 긴 시간이지만 2인이 사용하기에는 Casa Vimaya가 가성비가 좋습니다. 나는 야생 동물 (물고기, 모니터 도마뱀, 새 등)을 잘 볼 수 있으므로 운하를 향한 발코니가있는 방을 얻는 것이 좋습니다.
태국 음식은 꽤 맛있고 외국 음식도 괜찮지만 추가 요금으로 메뉴를 주문할 수도 있고 꽤 괜찮은 것 같았습니다.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 음식 (메뉴를 미리 고를 수있어서 좋았습니다.
- 보기
- 발코니
- AC
머무는 동안 한 번도 외출 할 수 없었지만 발코니가 큰 차이를 만들었습니다! 음식이 좋았습니다!
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적네거티브
- 14 일은 너무 깁니다
- 백신 접종, 4 회 테스트, 왜 16 일이 걸리는지 이해하기 어렵습니까?
호텔과 직원은 매우 좋았습니다. 그러나 16 일이 거의 견딜 수 없었기 때문에 방문객들은 7 일 또는 10 일로 줄어들 때까지 기다리는 것이 좋습니다. 아마도 공무원은 16 일을 스스로 시도해야 할 것입니다.
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
- 이메일과 메신저를 통한 매우 빠르고 좋은 응답.
- 음식은 맛있고 충분했습니다.
- 발코니는 내 체류를 훨씬 쉽게 만들었습니다.
발코니에서 강을 볼 수있었습니다. 발코니는 동쪽을 향하고 있으므로 하루 종일 발코니에 머물러도 좋습니다.
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니가있는 깨끗하고 조용한 호텔 (물론 주문하고 지불해야합니다). 나는 매일 아침 유럽식 아침 식사를 주문했고 점심과 저녁에는 태국 음식을 주문했고 IMO, 음식은 훌륭했습니다.
- 매우 제한된 영어 TV 선택이지만 초고속 인터넷이 그것을 보완하여 내가 원하는 것을 온라인으로 볼 수 있습니다. 내 위의 A- 홀은 비둘기에게 먹이를줍니다 (호텔의 잘못이 아니며 사람들에게 그렇게하지 말라고하는 플래 카드도 있습니다). 음식 배달에서 나오는 많은 쓰레기 (플라스틱)가 매우 빨리 쌓입니다. 나는 나무를 파는 사람은 아니지만 10 일 동안 생성 한 플라스틱 쓰레기의 양은 실망 스러웠다.
2021 년 5 월 5 일에 받았는데 단 10 일 동안 격리를해야했습니다. 12 시간 후에 도착했다면 4 일과 13,000 바트 (내 10 일 청구서는 35K 바트)에 고정되었을 것입니다. 그들의 7-11 정책은 훌륭합니다-그들은 당신이 주문하는 것에 10 % 만 붙입니다-이것은 다른 장소가 각 여행에 대해 고정 된 수수료 (~ Baht 100)를하기 때문에 좋습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 태국 음식은 훌륭합니다. 그것은 점심과 저녁 식사를 기대할만한 무언가로 만들었습니다. 가져갈 것-금속 식기 (비행기에 타는 것을 잊었 기 때문에 Eva Air의 세트에 흠집을 내었습니다-작았지만 호텔에서 제공 한 플라스틱 포크와 스푼보다 훨씬 잘 작동했습니다. 플라스틱 나이프는주지 않았습니다.) ). 음식은 문 밖에 도착하면 차가울 수 있지만 전자 레인지로 문제를 해결합니다. 큰 욕조는 플러스였습니다. ASQ가 필요하지만 익숙해지기에는 이상합니다. 도착하면 가방을 방으로 옮기는 동안 간호사와 만 통화 할 수 있습니다. 간호사 후, 당신의 방까지. 로비에 아무도 없습니다. 나는 COVID 테스트를 위해 두 번만 방을 나갔고 마지막 10 일에는 퇴장했습니다.