Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100%
Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30m²
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40m²
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70m²
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
- Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
- The room was spacious.
- Good location.
- Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
- Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
- There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around.
I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme.
The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go.
Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
- Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
- Convenient location
- Room is decently clean and comfortable.
- Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
- I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.
nil
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
- Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.
Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
- Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
- Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
- Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
- The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
- Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.
Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like.
Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
- Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.