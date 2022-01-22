Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

The room was spacious.

Good location.

Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

