BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3

5056 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 5
+2 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금
9 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 180 침실
파트너 병원 VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 226 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
3.7/5
아주 좋아
기반 9 리뷰
평가
우수한
2
아주 좋아
4
평균
2
가난한
1
무서운
0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

🇹🇭Sam Smith

검토 22/01/2022
도착 06/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
  • The room was spacious.
  • Good location.
  • Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
네거티브
  • Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
  • There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

🇳🇴Maria Norland

검토 21/01/2022
도착 05/01/2022
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
네거티브
  • Terrible beds

The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working

🇲🇾Zamani bin Mohd Isa

검토 17/01/2022
도착 31/12/2021
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Good

I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around. I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme. The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go. Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.

🇷🇺Nidelkina

검토 30/12/2021
도착 14/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Very good
네거티브
  • Not

Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля

🇸🇬HJ HOE

검토 28/12/2021
도착 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
  • Convenient location
  • Room is decently clean and comfortable.
네거티브
  • Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
  • I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

nil

Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem. Convenient location Room is decently clean and comfortable. Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out. I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

🇬🇧Stephen Cleary

검토 23/12/2021
도착 05/12/2021
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Value for money
네거티브
  • Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.

Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.

🇲🇲Saw Phar Khone Tar

검토 18/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Clean room
네거티브
  • Wifi

I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently

🇹🇭Patcharamon Kris

검토 27/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
  • Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
네거티브
  • Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
  • The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
  • Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.

Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like. Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.

🇸🇬Jessica

검토 20/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
긍정적     
  • Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
네거티브
  • None

Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.

주소 /지도

188 Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

파트너 호텔

뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕
8.4
평가
4998 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
평가
2 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

서머셋 라마 9 방콕
8.2
평가
25 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
프린스턴 방콕 호텔
6.3
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
M2 드 방콕 호텔
7.6
평가
1993 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
골든 튤립 소버린 호텔 방콕
7.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
골드 오키드 방콕 호텔
7.5
평가
70 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
하이 레지던스 호텔
7.6
평가
2711 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 킨 방콕 호텔
8.9
평가
82 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
랭커스터 방콕
9.1
평가
623 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU