총 AQ 호텔 객실 140 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room 싱글 침대 (3.5 피트) 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스탠다드 룸 퀸 베드 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard room 퀸 침대, 발코니 28m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
활기찬 거리를 따라 위치한 Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11은 무료 Express Start Breakfast와 호텔 전역에서 이용 가능한 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 잘 디자인 된 161 개의 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 다양한 레스토랑, 야간 오락 거리, 엔터테인먼트 옵션으로 둘러싸여 있으며 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 범 룽랏 국제 병원은 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다.
현대적인 객실은 에어컨, 편안한 침구, iPod 도킹 스테이션 및 케이블 / 위성 채널이 편성 된 40 인치 LED TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 안전 금고와 책상도 마련되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 무료 세면 도구와 다기능 마사지 샤워 헤드가 마련되어 있습니다.
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11의 편의 시설로는 레스토랑, 바, 옥상 24 시간 피트니스 센터, 컴퓨터가있는 인터넷 코너, 24 시간 프런트 데스크가 있습니다. 매일 무료 객실 청소 서비스가 제공되며, 세탁기와 건조기가 구비 된 셀프 서비스 세탁 시설도 있습니다. 무료 공용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
1 층에 위치한 Great Room은 하루 종일 운영되며 오전 6 시부 터 10 시까 지 아침 식사, 스낵 및 음료를 제공합니다. 페이스트리, 세계 각국 및 현지 요리도 제공됩니다. 24 시간 영업하는 The Coffee Club은 세계 각국의 음식과 음료를 제공합니다. BREW는 수입 맥주와 사이다를 제공하며 Danial Thaiger는 버거 메뉴를 제공합니다. 다양한 음식과 음료를 제공하는 24 시간 편의점도 있습니다.
Hotel Tuk Tuk 셔틀 서비스는 매일 08:30 및 16.30에 매시간 제공됩니다. Havana Social, Insanity Club 및 Levels와 같은 나이트 클럽이 가까운 도보 거리에 있으며, 인근에 다양한 바와 레스토랑이 있습니다. 터미널 21 쇼핑몰과 센트럴 엠버시와 같은 쇼핑 장소는 도보 거리에 있으며 기차로 빠르게 이동할 수 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 약 30 분 거리에 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Covid 19에 대한 2 회 가닥 스크리닝-실시간 RT- PCR
- 감염의 경우 Piyavate Hospital은 환자를 책임지고 조정합니다.
- 주문형 구급차 서비스
- 호텔에서 24 시간 전문 간호사 서비스
- 화상 통화를 통한 기본 2 회 의료 컨설턴트
- IHG Clean Promise에 의한 높은 수준의 청정도
- TV, 고속 Wi-Fi 인터넷, 커피 / 차 시설
- 공항에서 호텔까지 편도 교통편 서비스
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- 요청시 요가 매트를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
- 10% discount on laundry service
- 24 시간 리셉션 직원
홀리데이 인 익스프레스 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
긍정적
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
긍정적네거티브
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
긍정적네거티브
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
네거티브
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
긍정적네거티브
Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
네거티브
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.