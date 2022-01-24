BANGKOK TEST & GO

홀리데이 인 익스프레스 방콕 수 쿰빗 11

Bangkok
8.1

847 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room 싱글 침대 (3.5 피트) 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스탠다드 룸 퀸 베드 24
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard room 퀸 침대, 발코니 28
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi

활기찬 거리를 따라 위치한 Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11은 무료 Express Start Breakfast와 호텔 전역에서 이용 가능한 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 잘 디자인 된 161 개의 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 다양한 레스토랑, 야간 오락 거리, 엔터테인먼트 옵션으로 둘러싸여 있으며 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 범 룽랏 국제 병원은 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다.

현대적인 객실은 에어컨, 편안한 침구, iPod 도킹 스테이션 및 케이블 / 위성 채널이 편성 된 40 인치 LED TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 안전 금고와 책상도 마련되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 무료 세면 도구와 다기능 마사지 샤워 헤드가 마련되어 있습니다.

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11의 편의 시설로는 레스토랑, 바, 옥상 24 시간 피트니스 센터, 컴퓨터가있는 인터넷 코너, 24 시간 프런트 데스크가 있습니다. 매일 무료 객실 청소 서비스가 제공되며, 세탁기와 건조기가 구비 된 셀프 서비스 세탁 시설도 있습니다. 무료 공용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.

1 층에 위치한 Great Room은 하루 종일 운영되며 오전 6 시부 터 10 시까 지 아침 식사, 스낵 및 음료를 제공합니다. 페이스트리, 세계 각국 및 현지 요리도 제공됩니다. 24 시간 영업하는 The Coffee Club은 세계 각국의 음식과 음료를 제공합니다. BREW는 수입 맥주와 사이다를 제공하며 Danial Thaiger는 버거 메뉴를 제공합니다. 다양한 음식과 음료를 제공하는 24 시간 편의점도 있습니다.

Hotel Tuk Tuk 셔틀 서비스는 매일 08:30 및 16.30에 매시간 제공됩니다. Havana Social, Insanity Club 및 Levels와 같은 나이트 클럽이 가까운 도보 거리에 있으며, 인근에 다양한 바와 레스토랑이 있습니다. 터미널 21 쇼핑몰과 센트럴 엠버시와 같은 쇼핑 장소는 도보 거리에 있으며 기차로 빠르게 이동할 수 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 약 30 분 거리에 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Covid 19에 대한 2 회 가닥 스크리닝-실시간 RT- PCR
  • 감염의 경우 Piyavate Hospital은 환자를 책임지고 조정합니다.
  • 주문형 구급차 서비스
  • 호텔에서 24 시간 전문 간호사 서비스
  • 화상 통화를 통한 기본 2 회 의료 컨설턴트
  • IHG Clean Promise에 의한 높은 수준의 청정도
  • TV, 고속 Wi-Fi 인터넷, 커피 / 차 시설
  • 공항에서 호텔까지 편도 교통편 서비스
  • 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
  • 요청시 요가 매트를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
  • 10% discount on laundry service
  • 24 시간 리셉션 직원
🇫🇷guillaume Lacoste

검토 24/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
네거티브
  • No opening windows/ balcony
  • Very expensive for a jailhouse service level

All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself. At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided. This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week). I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.

🇩🇪Reinhold Traudt

검토 21/01/2022
도착 05/01/2022
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Stay 1 day test and go organization perfect after arrival in bkk at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out

🇮🇳Ryan Joseph Figueiredo

검토 13/01/2022
도착 28/12/2021
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.

🇦🇹Kotrba Christian

검토 05/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
긍정적
  • Good food and friendly personal

All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours

🇹🇭Phianphachong Intarat

검토 27/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Clean room
  • comfy mattress
  • great services
  • Surrounded by many good restaurants
네거티브
  • Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
  • Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.

I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.

Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...

🇩🇪Hermann Niedermeyr

검토 27/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.9 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
  • Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt

Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3 Mahlzeiten, Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt

🇺🇸Rodney Kendal Walden

검토 26/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
  • Comfortable Room and well appointed
  • Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
  • Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
네거티브
  • Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.

I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.

🇩🇪Klaus-Ulrich Gottke

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
3.7 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
  • thaipass system good now
네거티브
  • Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready

Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good

🇬🇧Scott Booth

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
긍정적
  • WiFi good
  • Friendly stagg
네거티브
  • Poor organisation
  • Awful food
  • Awful communication
  • No chair on balcony

Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.

Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint

🇦🇺Darryl Kkenny

검토 15/12/2021
도착 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Staff were excellent and helpful
  • Room was adequate
  • Bed was comfortable
  • Covid test was quick and easy
네거티브
  • Poor wifi and hard to connect

The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone

🇲🇾Angie

검토 13/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • A lot of food to choose in the menu.
  • Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
  • Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
네거티브
  • None for real.

Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food. Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours

🇺🇸Mark Young

검토 13/12/2021
도착 25/11/2021
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Good Transfer from Airport
  • Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
네거티브
  • Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.

Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel. Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7

🇦🇺Liela Margaret Phillips

검토 10/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Cleanliness
  • Food
  • Room comfort
  • COVID adhrence to rules
네거티브
  • Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area

Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.

🇬🇧Tristan Casson-Rennie

검토 08/12/2021
도착 21/11/2021
2.9 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
  • The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
네거티브
  • The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.

The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.

🇯🇵Mr.Shigeru shibayama

검토 01/12/2021
도착 30/11/2021
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
네거티브
  • เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี

ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย

🇸🇬Fook Yin Lum

검토 29/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)

Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.

🇫🇷Xavier Lecourt

검토 29/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Process of checking and approval test effective.
네거티브
  • Offer FB menu not attractive .

Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .

🇹🇭Ieo Moeller

검토 22/11/2021
도착 05/11/2021
4.3 Standard room queen bed
긍정적
  • —-
네거티브
  • —-

Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

🇹🇭Sirirat Poopinijsak

검토 22/11/2021
도착 06/11/2021
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
네거티브
  • Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set

Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.

🇨🇦Jason Wong

검토 19/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
긍정적
  • Very clean
  • Good service
  • Good help from desk
  • Pick up from airport no problem
  • Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
  • Decent food
네거티브
  • No food options

I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

30 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
