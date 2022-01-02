총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 106 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 머 큐어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 머 큐어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation & refund is flexible
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 34m²
฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
패밀리 룸 44m²
฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
커넥팅룸-침실 2 개 87m²
฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
수 쿰빗 11에 위치한 현대적인 숙박 시설 인 Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11은 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 방콕의 스카이 라인을 조망할 수있는이 호텔은 야외 수영장과 무료 주차장을 갖추고 있습니다.
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11은 지역의 인기있는 야간 오락 거리에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 호텔에서 차로 45 분 거리에 있습니다.
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11의 넓은 객실은 에어컨, 세련된 실내 욕실과 평면 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 각 객실에는 차 / 커피 메이커, 미니 바 및 24 시간 룸 서비스가 제공됩니다. Bumrungrad International Hospital, Nana BTS Station 및 Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok으로가는 무료 교통편은 요청시 제공됩니다.
완비 된 피트니스 센터는 TV 및 음악 채널과 함께 상쾌한 운동을 제공합니다. 호텔은 유용한 투어 데스크와 비즈니스 센터도 제공합니다. 밤 룽랏 국제 병원은 숙소에서 단 800m 떨어져 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 숙박하는 호텔에서 코로나 19 테스트
- 24 시간 간호 서비스 및 요청시 상담 가능
- 호텔에서 병원으로의 이동을 포함한 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스
- 매일 원격 진료 서비스 가능 (추가 요금은 시간당 500 THB)
- 태국, 인도, 일본 및 서양 옵션 중에서 선택할 수있는 하루 세 끼 식사
- 공항에서 호텔까지 리무진 교통편
- 도착시 환영 간식과 청량 음료
- 커피 / 차 메이커 및 식수를 갖춘 객실
- 개인 안면 마스크, 손 소독제 및 온도계가 포함 된 안전 키트 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
- 개인 엔터테인먼트 및 넷플릭스를위한 55 개 채널이있는 43 인치 스마트 TV
- 호텔은 실내 및 실외 구역에 두 쌍의 신발을 제공합니다.
머 큐어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 머 큐어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11모든 리뷰보기
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Delay in Responding to Email
Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.
3.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself
3.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
- ideal location (close to home)
- available room space great also for working
- AQ measures and processes works very well
- Got late test result
- food may be better
Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready
Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Food timing and packing was excellent
I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Big Room
- Comfortable
- Good WiFi
- They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
- No response via their LINE app.
The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.
2.3 Deluxe Room
네거티브
- 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
- 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check
At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.
4.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
- The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
- Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
- The bathroom is very clean.
- Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
- Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
- Has one sofa in the room.
- Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
- Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
- The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
- The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
- None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.
I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Food was good and delivered on time.
- Room was clean and comfortable
- Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect
Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean property. Helpful staff.
- On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!
It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful.
Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room
Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly
4.7 Deluxe Room
Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Bed is big and comfortable
- Desk area for working
- Plenty of water
- Strong Wifi
Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good food
- Big room
- Clean
- Well kept ASQ measures
Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
- Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.
The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room
- Good food
- Nice staff
- Well equipped
My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.
- Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.
- All meals were served on time and warm.
- Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous!
- Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room.
I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine.
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Hotel and medical staff are very attentive.
- Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days.
If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene.
4.8 Family Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean
- Good WiFi
- Good service
- Some meals were a bit under seasoned.
We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.