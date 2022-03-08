BANGKOK TEST & GO

탱고 바이브 런트 리빙 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7

3050 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

유명한 프라 투남 도매 시장 근처에 위치한이 서비스 아파트는 Ratchaprasong 및 Siam 쇼핑 지구에서 도보 거리에 있습니다. 조금만 걸어 가면 Chitlom 스카이 트레인 역이있어 중앙 비즈니스 지구와 많은 식당과 나이트 클럽이있는 수 쿰빗까지 쉽게 이동하실 수 있습니다. 이름에서 알 수 있듯이 Tango Vibrant Living Hotel의 내부는 밝고 쾌활하며 모든 현대적인 편의 시설이 함께 제공됩니다. 안전 금고, 레스토랑, 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다. 공항 교통편, 탁아 서비스, 컨시어지 서비스도 제공됩니다. Tango Vibrant Living Hotel은 훌륭한 위치와 시설로 천사의 도시를 방문 할 때 이상적인 생활 공간이됩니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 고속 Wi-Fi
  • TrueVision 패키지가 포함 된 43 인치 스마트 TV
  • 객실 내 무료 개별 온도계
  • 객실 청소 서비스
  • 선택한 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
  • 전 구역 무료 생수
  • 공항 픽업 서비스
  • 2 COVID-19 테스트
  • 간호사 감독하에 매일 2 회 체온 및 건강 모니터링
  • 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
  • 추가 요금으로 세탁 장치 이용 가능
  • 교통비 및 / 또는 의사와의 상담 비용은 포함되지 않습니다.
  • 반려 동물, 술, 금연
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
탱고 바이브 런트 리빙 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 탱고 바이브 런트 리빙 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

11 Soi Ratchaprarop 8, มักกะสัน Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

