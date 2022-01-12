총 AQ 호텔 객실 166 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. Solitaire Bangkok은 나나 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 10 분 거리에있는 4 성급의 안락한 객실로 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 야외 수영장과 조식 뷔페를 제공합니다.
무제한 인터넷 접속, 호텔 서비스에 대한 단축 다이얼 및 여행 가이드도 투숙객에게 제공됩니다.
Solitaire Bangkok은 나나 및 아속 BTS 스카이 트레인 역까지 무료 툭툭 셔틀을 제공합니다. 수 쿰빗 MRT 역에서 차로 5 분 거리에 있으며 무료 주차장을 제공합니다.
에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 평면 케이블 TV와 다국적 전원 소켓을 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 목욕 가운과 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다.
피트니스 짐에서 활발한 운동을하실 수 있습니다. 기타 시설로는 비즈니스 센터와 한증막이 있습니다. Club Sky Lounge는 10 ~ 15 층에있는 Club Sky 객실에 숙박하는 투숙객에게만 제공되는 멋진 전망과 기타 혜택을 자랑합니다.
Solitaire에 머무는 동안 Traders Bar & Kitchen에서 라이브로 최신 축구 경기를 시청하거나 Aquar Bar의 수영장에서 수영하는 동안 더욱 편안한 분위기에서 다과를 즐기며 최신 축구 경기를 시청할 수 있습니다. @Spice는 하루 종일 영업하며 맛있는 아침 식사와 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리로 구성된 일품 요리를 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- //// All package include ////
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- 국내 및 국제 채널이있는 스마트 TV
- 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속
- 무료 식수, 커피 / 차 메이커
- 무료 마스크, 손 소독제 및 온도계
- 호텔에서 병원까지 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스 이동
솔리테어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 솔리테어 방콕 수 쿰빗 11모든 리뷰보기
2.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
긍정적
- 식품 품질
- 자쿠지와 발코니로 ASQ가 더 빨라집니다.
- 편안
- 크롬캐스트가 통합된 TV
나는 검역을 위해 솔리테어를 선택했습니다. 광고 된대로 훌륭하고 풍부한 음식, 고급스러운 안락함, 주거 지역의 넓은 발코니이므로 너무 많은 차와 사이렌 소음이 없습니다.
내가 두 번째 것을해야한다면 다시 선택할 것입니다!
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 인도를 포함한 음식의 좋은 선택. 직원들은 내 요구에 매우 세심했습니다. 내가 뭔가를 요청하면 그들은 그것을 신속하게 고쳤습니다.
- 방이 청소되지 않았습니다. 내가 그것을 요구한 적이 없다고 말했지만 나는 그것을 기대했을 것입니다. 그러나 몇 시간 동안 방을 옮겨야 하는 것도 이상적인 배치가 아니었기 때문에 언급하지 않았습니다.
IT 부서는 훌륭했고 내 IPTV 솔루션을 화이트리스트에 추가했습니다. 그런 상자가 있다면 HDMI 케이블을 가져가는 것이 좋습니다. 호텔에서 연장 케이블을 제공했습니다 :)
3.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 좋은 표준.
- 조용하고 사적인.
- 내 요청에 따라 직원이 필수 품목을 제공/구매했습니다.
- 나는 더 높은 표준 방으로 옮겨졌지만 신을 슬리퍼를 찾을 수 없었습니다.
- 발코니가없고 신선한 공기가없고 창문이 밀봉되어 있습니다 (설명에 명시되어 있음).
- 에어컨 시스템을 완전히 제어할 수 없습니다. 너무 복잡합니다.
- 나는 내 휴대용 하드 디스크를 호텔 TV에 연결하여 내가 좋아하는 것을 보거나 듣습니다. 집에서 디스크를 열었을 때 mp3 파일의 절반이 새 내용으로 손상되었거나 읽을 수 없는 것을 발견했습니다.
직원들이 내 체류를 즐겁게하기 위해 최선을 다하고 있음에도 불구하고 우울한 경험. 밀폐된 창문, 발코니 없음, 에어컨의 인공 재활용품은 신선한 공기를 대체할 수 없습니다.
좋은 수준과 디자인의 호텔. 모든 기본 필수품이 제공됩니다. 나는 음식의 선택과 품질이 매우 좋다는 것을 알았습니다. 직원들은 위생을 최우선으로 유지하면서 의무적 인 작업을 부과하는 요구 사항을 잘 수행했습니다. 그들은 내가 주문한 품목을 제공 / 구매하는 데 매우 도움이되었습니다. 좋은 서비스와 보살핌은 해외에서 끔찍한 건강 위협을 수입한다는 의심을 받는 일반적인 느낌을 보상했습니다. 케이터링에 엄청난 양의 플라스틱이 사용되었습니다...
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
긍정적
네거티브
- 엑설런트 사이즈 룸
- 클린 모던
- 아내와 2대의 TV
- 음식 품질 및 선택 가능
- 간편한 예약
- 효율적인 직원
- 친절한 서비스
- 의료 검사 시설 및 직원 v 좋음
- 접시와 수저가 준비되어 있습니다.
- 직원의 명백한 승무원 변경 후 특히 혼합 음식 품질
- LINE을 사용해도 소통이 되지 않는 경우
- 자신의 치약을 제공해야 합니다.
- 발코니 없음
내 첫 번째 태국 ASQ에 전반적으로 좋은 숙박. Solataire를 선택하게 된 것을 기쁘게 생각하며 다른 사람들에게 추천할 것입니다.
이 객실 유형에는 전자 레인지, 싱크대, 냉장고, 컵, 커피 차, 접시 및 수저가있는 작은 주방 공간이 있기 때문에 매일 플라스틱 접시와 수저를 사용하지 않는 것이 좋습니다.
다른 Q 호텔을 방문한 후 직원은 이름이나 일반 대화가 포함된 Line의 일일 업데이트에서 더 많은 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다.
당신에게 실제로 말하는 사람은 간호사지만 이름 등을 소개한 적이 없습니다.
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
긍정적 네거티브
나는 공항을 멈출 때부터 검역이 끝날 때까지 모든 태국 정부 물건에 감사드립니다.
호텔의 간호사에게 감사합니다 .. 감사합니다 이민 stuff.thanks 호텔 물건 🙏🏻💐
다시 한번 감사드립니다 🙏🏻🇹🇭💐
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
긍정적
- 냉장고, 전자 레인지, 별도의 서재 및 욕조를 갖춘 넓은 객실입니다.
- 요청에 응답합니다.
스위트 룸은 깨끗하고 넓습니다. 몇 가지 사소한 유지 보수 문제, 고무 폼 바닥이 좌굴되었습니다. 멋진 욕조. 음식은 괜찮 았고 특별한 것은 없었습니다. 가장 큰 문제는 5,000 바트를 예치했지만 스위트 룸으로 업그레이드하고 싶었다는 것입니다. 그들은 웹 사이트를 통해 예약하라고했는데, 그것은 나쁜 조언이었습니다. 전액을 지불해야했고 (입금되지 않음) 보증금을 돌려달라고 요청했을 때 그들은 1 ~ 2 개월이 걸릴 거라고 말했는데 말도 안됩니다. 1 ~ 2 일이 걸리거나 현금으로 환불 해주세요. 내가 되 찾으면 깜짝 놀랄거야.