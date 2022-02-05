총 AQ 호텔 객실 300 침실
파트너 병원 Petcharavej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 121 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 방콕 팰리스 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 방콕 팰리스 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
우수한 28m²
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
후 56m²
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
저렴한 숙박 시설을 찾는 대규모 그룹을 목표로 하는 방콕 팰리스 호텔은 인기 있는 관광객, 쇼핑 및 유흥 지역에 편리한 위치를 제공합니다. 이곳에 머무는 것은 지역이 주거 지역이기 때문에 손님들의 경험에 더 많은 현지 풍미를 제공합니다. 즉, 다양한 정통 음식 옵션을 이용할 수 있습니다. 숙소에는 야외 수영장과 피트니스 센터가 있습니다. 혼자 외출해야 하는 부모를 위해 탁아 서비스를 마련할 수 있습니다. 방콕 팰리스 호텔을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 날짜를 입력하십시오.
방콕 팰리스 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 방콕 팰리스 호텔모든 리뷰보기
3.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)
ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน
4.8 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
- I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.
Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.
4.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.
4.7 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
Hello AQ/ASQ Team,
My feedback.
I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.
For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test.
I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.
To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.
This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/
I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel
I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.
Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.
With regards,
Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)
3.7 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.
5.0 Superior
I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.
5.0 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม
บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด
ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี
1.0 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Some employees here were friendly
- No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness
The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here.
I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.
4.5 Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- 1) Food was good
- 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
- 3) Rooms are clean and need
- 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
- one hour
Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills
3.3 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Good arrangement for arrival
- room clean and well prepared
- staffs are very polite
- there are people smoking in the room
- not good in arranging vegetarian meal
- few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding
Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared
2.8 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
- Noisy from the express way
The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.