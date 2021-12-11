BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1134 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
1 REVIEW
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,350 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 32
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Room 40
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Room 64
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿8,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Well-placed in the heart of Bangkok’s business and dining area, Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection is perfect for exploring the city or taking it easy and relaxing after busy days. The hotel is just a five-minute walk from the Nana Chard Pier and the San Saeb Canal, where guests can take a river taxi and see even more of the city's attractions. The hotel also provides complimentary Tuk Tuk service to Sukhumvit Road, stopping at the popular Terminal 21 shopping center and the Asoke BTS station.

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Top features of the hotel include an on-site restaurant with an all day dining option, a rooftop swimming pool, a gym, a library, and Wi-Fi access.

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection offers 82 guest rooms with a unique concept of service. With its 24-hours-use-of-room policy, guests can enjoy the room until the same time on day of departure. Free bikes and an entertainment system in every guest room are also provided. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Gary Morton

Reviewed on 11/12/2021
Arrived on 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • The staff were very friendly, efficient and helpful

Everything from the airport pickup to the early morning check-out was very easy and well organised. The staff were superb.

Address / Map

81 Soi Sukhumvit 15, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

