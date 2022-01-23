BANGKOK TEST & GO

BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
rating with
2281 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
9 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 146 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 32
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 36
฿5,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tribeca Deluxe 36
฿5,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire Suite 45
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64
฿10,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals

free & flexible amendment menu & amenity for your little one

…not just a quarantine but quarantine & chill…

Amenities / Features

  • Kids & Baby menu available
  • Free Wifi
  • Airport Transfer to hotel
  • Health Care Service
  • Covid-19 RT-PCR test
  • 24/7 medical staff on site
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 9 reviews
Rating
Excellent
7
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇳🇴Rolf Holt Jenssen

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Positives
  • Very clean.
  • Very efficient.
  • Felt safe
Negatives
  • Only Thai channels on TV
  • Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.

I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel. Everything was extremely well organized. Room was clean and spacious. Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good. I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.

🇳🇿George S

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Positives
  • Large room with working desk and good bed
  • Good friendly service, efficient
  • Good and varied meals
  • In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby

As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!

🇬🇧Philip Wheal

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 13/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Positives
  • Well organised and efficient process.
Negatives
  • Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.

Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.

🇮🇳Ranga Babu Nunna

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe

Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.

🇲🇲May

Reviewed on 28/11/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positives
  • Room is clean

Food is great, excellent service, room is clean The hotel staff is so kind and helpful. quick response in WhatsApp and Line

🇨🇦Dean Luff

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe
Positives
  • Staff excellent
Negatives
  • No pool time

The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.

🇹🇭Kriss

Reviewed on 26/05/2021
Arrived on 17/05/2021
4.9 BelAire Suite
Positives
  • Excellent service

The room is clean, very good. Many dishes, many menus, you can choose as you like. Utilities, toilets, electricity, good, no damage

🇬🇧James

Reviewed on 16/05/2021
Arrived on 01/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe
Positives
  • Room was very clean
  • Food was good

Whenever I had any questions staff were very fast to answer, and resolve any of my concerns. The food was also very good.

🇮🇳Vasanth Jayaraman

Reviewed on 28/04/2021
Arrived on 09/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Positives
  • Great food - so much variety order as you like
  • Spacious room
  • Amazing view
  • Very helpful team to take care
  • Very clean & hassle free
Negatives
  • None

Great food Spacious room Amazing view Very helpful team to take care Very clean & hassle free

A personal thank you to all the staffs and chef for taking care of a vegetarian so very well... So much variety in the menu !!!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

16 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5,Klongteay Nua ,Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

