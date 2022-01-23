Large room with working desk and good bed

Good friendly service, efficient

Good and varied meals

In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby

As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!