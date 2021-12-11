BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
1134 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 0
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 1
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 2
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 3
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 4
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 5
+4 foto's
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 70 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,350 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe kamer 32
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Eerste kamer 40
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Child, 1 Infant
Familiekamer 64
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿8,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - A Chatrium Collection is gunstig gelegen in het hart van de zaken- en eetwijk van Bangkok en is perfect voor het verkennen van de stad of om tot rust te komen na drukke dagen. Het hotel ligt op slechts vijf minuten lopen van de Nana Chard-pier en het San Saeb-kanaal, waar gasten een riviertaxi kunnen nemen en nog meer bezienswaardigheden van de stad kunnen zien. Het hotel biedt ook een gratis Tuk Tuk-service naar Sukhumvit Road en stopt bij het populaire winkelcentrum Terminal 21 en het BTS-station Asoke.

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - A Chatrium Collection biedt vele voorzieningen om uw verblijf in Bangkok zo aangenaam mogelijk te maken. Tot de belangrijkste kenmerken van het hotel behoren een eigen restaurant waar u de hele dag kunt dineren, een zwembad op het dak, een fitnessruimte, een bibliotheek en WiFi.

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - A Chatrium Collection biedt 82 kamers met een uniek serviceconcept. Met het beleid dat de kamer 24 uur per dag wordt gebruikt, kunnen gasten op de dag van vertrek tot dezelfde tijd van de kamer genieten. Gratis fietsen en een entertainmentsysteem in elke kamer zijn ook aanwezig. Wat de reden ook is om Bangkok te bezoeken, Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - A Chatrium Collection is de perfecte locatie voor een opwindende en opwindende vakantie.

Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇬🇧Gary Morton

Beoordeeld op 11/12/2021
Aangekomen 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • The staff were very friendly, efficient and helpful

Everything from the airport pickup to the early morning check-out was very easy and well organised. The staff were superb.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

81 Soi Sukhumvit 15, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

