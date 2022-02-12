BANGKOK TEST & GO

Graceland Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1141 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Graceland Bangkok - Image 0
Graceland Bangkok - Image 1
Graceland Bangkok - Image 2
Graceland Bangkok - Image 3
Graceland Bangkok - Image 4
Graceland Bangkok - Image 5
+42 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
24 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 127 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 30
฿27,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room (With Halal or Indian food included) 30
฿30,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Honeymoon Suite 46
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Executive Suite 62
฿60,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Graceland Bangkok by Grace Hotel offers smoking and non-smoking accommodation. Facilities for disabled guests are available at this hotel. The property provides free Wi-Fi access in the hotel room. Free parking is available on a location nearby.

Located in Bangkok, Graceland Bangkok by Grace Hotel is 1.7 miles from Khao San Road and 1.4 miles from Patpong. The property is 1.7 miles from Grand Palace. Suvarnanbhumi Airport is 16.2 miles away.

Featuring air-conditioning, each unit at Graceland Bangkok has a flat-screen TV and a fridge. A private bathroom is equipped with shower and bathtub facilities.

At Graceland Bangkok by Grace Hotel, there is a room service and a 24-hr front desk service. A laundry and dry cleaning service are offered. Guests enjoy a breakfast in room and a luggage service.

Amenities / Features

  • 2 times COVID-19 Real-time RT-PCR technical screening test
  • 24 hours complimentary nursing and hospital transfer service
  • Doctor consulting via video call
  • Personal thermometer is provided
  • All room types are included with 3 meals a day (of your choices)
  • Complimentary airport to hotel transfer service
  • Bathroom with bathtub and shower room
  • In room complimentary hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Digital TV and working desk
  • Android Smart TV Box (Youtube, Netflix, etc.) by request
  • Room cleaning service
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee, and tea during your stay
  • 20% discount for laundry and room service
  • Relaxing area by the pool
  • Smoking room (available on request)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 24 reviews
Rating
Excellent
9
Very Good
11
Average
1
Poor
2
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at Graceland Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Graceland Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇦🇺Bruce Klimkiewicz

Reviewed on 12/02/2022
Arrived on 27/01/2022
4.0 Superior Room
Positives
  • Room was good with opening windows..Food was tasty ...super plus test was negative

It all went quite smooth ..Got picked up at airport and straight to Hotel ..Nurse at Hotel did the nasal swab and the wait was on..Got dinner about 5pm which to my surprise was quite tasty..Following day about 10am got negative result and was on my way

🇬🇧Unwilling to provide

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
3.2 Superior Room
Positives
  • Bath tub
  • Shower
  • TV Channels
  • Deluxe fittings and furnishings
  • Allowed out to walk/take sun
  • Staff tried hard to fix all the things I asked for (but could not).
Negatives
  • Told not to swim although seems like everyone did
  • First RT-PRC taken at a drive thru hospital; could have been in the hotel as the 2nd was
  • I could not adjust aircon temperature; staff workmen were able to select a different fixed point by doing something in the ceiling
  • The light switches at the bed side made no sense to me. Might be better to ask for a demo when shown the room.
  • The food was atrocious. Truly awful.cCold fried eggs with both the Thai and Western meals. I said if it has to be cold, please send boiled. The did once then back to cold fried.

Initially, I booked at IBIS Pra Khanong (taken from the asq.in.th Web site). This booking was rejected by the team behind the Travel Pass who referred me to the definitive web site www.asqthailand.com. Double check whatever you see on asq.in.th with that site. I emailed asq.in.th for comment but they did not answer my email and still have not. I emailed IBIS Pra Khanong. They took a long time to reply so I booked a second time with Graceland. When IBIS eventually answered, their suggestion was to submit again but I had already paid Graceland by that time. I am still waiting for refund from IBIS. I suspect the problem with Travel Pass was that I sent a screen shot of the confirmation of the booking. It didn't have the AQ logo on it so I recommend waiting fro the confirmation letter from your hotel before submitting to Thailand Pass.

🇸🇪Claes Niclas Andersson

Reviewed on 28/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
  • Service minded people

Very kind and service minded people. Good food and plenty of water on a bottle. Nice and clean room and hotel areas. I Like Your pool area very much. It gives me a free feeling when I was in quarantine.

🇰🇼Mohammad Fahad Mohammad Alsaad

Reviewed on 04/12/2021
Arrived on 18/11/2021
4.7 Executive Suite
Positives
  • I like the night I stayed
Negatives
  • I have no view with my suit!

They are helpful staff and it takes a minute just to check in and the same when you check out, and another thing they let the room so comfortable for who will stay even for quarantine for 10 days, I felt blessed when I choose the Graceland hotel.

🇬🇧Callum Warren

Reviewed on 28/11/2021
Arrived on 15/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
  • I have used this hotel 3 times now for AQ bookings, they are always very efficient and helpful
Negatives
  • Small delay in initial booking where information was required, however, never asked for. this cause a weeks delay to my travel plans.
  • Twin rooms are tightly compacted, not much room to move around. Ok for a test a go though.

The is a good hotel for using as an AQ, Staff and Wonderfull and friendly, food is delicious, rooms are comfortable and well maintained.

🇺🇸Jolene Masters

Reviewed on 13/10/2021
Arrived on 25/09/2021
2.4 Superior Room
Positives
  • Kept the rain off.
Negatives
  • They only care about getting paid.

I wouldn’t waste your money staying here. When I booked my quarantine it was for 14 days because that is what the rules were from the government. During my time there the rules changed and I could leave after 10 days. Wouldn’t you be happy to start your vacation and site seeing? Well guess what you can but here’s the catch. By being able to leave you’re going to forfeit your remaining time. Graceland will basically tell you thanks for the tip and not refund any days or test. Go someplace else because all it seems like here is that all they want to do is recover as much money as they can that was lost during shutdown. Even if it means screwing the customers to do it.

🇺🇸George Alexander Mapp Jr

Reviewed on 27/08/2021
Arrived on 08/08/2021
5.0 Executive Suite
Positives
  • The staff was phenomenal!
Negatives
  • Everything was wonderful!

I have been to Bangkok many times but I never had to quarantine before. My family and I are extremely happy that we chose Graceland Bangkok Hotel. The rooms are very spacious and clean. The staff are friendly, polite and extremely helpful. Also the food is delicious and nutritious. I look forward to staying again at Graceland Bangkok Hotel after quarantine so that I enjoy all of the amenities.

The staff go out of their way to make you safe, comfortable and as relaxed as possible during a difficult situation for everyone. They even arranged a delicious birthday cake 🎂 and fruit 🍉 platter for my wife’s birthday.

Also since Graceland Bangkok Hotel is currently a quarantine hotel, we are in constant contact with the nursing staff. The nursing staff are extremely professional, courteous and friendly. I accidentally left a newly filled prescription in the States and the nursing staff helped me easily get it filled here. The entire nursing staff is phenomenal!

I highly recommend Graceland Bangkok Hotel and will definitely tell friends and family about my family’s wonderful stay. #ASQreview

🇭🇰Lo Chi Yuen Jimmy

Reviewed on 14/08/2021
Arrived on 29/07/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positives
  • Nice staff and excellent service for my extra requests like post service ad copy documents
Negatives
  • One day the Toilet has been silted…

It’s a comfortable hotel for quarantine. Kindly they serve a connecting room for us I can look after my mum.

🇬🇧Erin

Reviewed on 10/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positives
  • Comfortable bed, great bath, friendly staff, great Nurse, netflix in the room, great wifi, staff went to 7 for me, a lot of water/toilet roll/essentials provided.
Negatives
  • Some food deliveries were over 2 hours late, some food was unedible for me as I am quite fussy and the food I did like was small portions.

Overall I had a very enjoyable stay, the room was very comfortable and I enjoyed sleeping/resting/reading and watching Netflix a lot! I'd recommend to bring snacks as the food portions are quite small but they will go to 7 for you if you ask :) I'd recommend this hotel and would happily stay again. 8/10

🇫🇮Milka Seidler

Reviewed on 18/07/2021
Arrived on 02/06/2021
4.2 Superior Room
Positives
  • As advertised
  • Nice pillows
  • Good mattress
  • Comfortable sofa and office chair
  • Lots of big mirrors that made the room feel bigger
  • Window that can be opened (for getting your vitamin D from the Sun)
  • Microwave
  • Good tasting Thai food, but not spicy. Had to ask for chillies.
Negatives
  • Musty smell in the room, had to keep the window open often.
  • Towels were not automatically changed. We got new towels after 7 days when asked.
  • Towels do not dry in the toilet. Must hang out of the window in the morning.
  • Bedbugs infestation. New bites every morning.
  • Towels to dry plates and utensils not provided.
  • Coffee is only cheapest nescoffee.
  • No equipment to clean the room.
  • Food lacked vegetables and fruit was served only at dinner.
  • No variation on western breakfast option. We ate Thai menu.

Overall good hotel. The big minus for us was the Bedbugs. We were not offered a change of rooms. Only apology and change of bed linen once. We took it to mean that all the rooms have Bedbugs.

🇹🇭Napis Osathanont

Reviewed on 08/07/2021
Arrived on 28/06/2021
4.2 Superior Room
Positives
  • Food tastes great and has variety to choose from
  • Bed and pillows are very nice to sleep in
  • Sound proof rooms, no loud construction
  • Microwave + refrigerator are great
  • Good covid measurements, great nurse team
  • Decent wifi
  • No ghosts
Negatives
  • Food is never on schedule.
  • The bathtub could be cleaner
  • My toilet bidet is broken
  • Staff doesnt really answer LINE chat

Overall i think the facility is great, nothing was horrible or unacceptable. Food offers enough variety to not be sick of it. However as mentioned the food is never on time that they mentioned. Expect it to be 30mins - 1 hour late, or maybe 30 min early. On the first two days I called 3 times to get the wifi password, and the staff told me the incorrect one everytime despite what I tell them. Then one day they missed both my breakfast and lunch. A bit frustrating, but after the initial trouble there weren’t too many issues.

🇮🇪Clara D

Reviewed on 23/06/2021
Arrived on 07/06/2021
4.7 Executive Suite
Positives
  • Halal and Indian meals were very tasty
  • Lots of fresh fruit supplied
  • Staff were very helpful and responded to all emails
  • Supplied extra snacks such as biscuits upon request
  • Executive suite was extremely conformable with 2 bathrooms, 2 beds and 2 televisions
  • Netflix, YouTube and amazon prime on both televisions
  • Powerful shower and nice bath
  • Allow unmarried couples to share a room
Negatives
  • None

Graceland hotel provided a really comfortable stay for our two week quarantine period. We are unmarried yet there was no problem booking the executive suite together. The executive suite was unavailable for our first 3 nights so we we stayed in a honeymoon suite instead and it is definitely worth paying the little extra for the executive suite. Having two large rooms with an extra bathroom and television made a huge difference. The Thai food was OK but we ended up switching to the Indian and halal menu for most of our stay and it was quite tasty with nice menu options. Lots of snacks and fresh fruit were provided and the hotel accommodated any extra requests we had. The hotel is situated in a really quiet area so street noise was not a problem. We had no issues during our stay and couldn't have expected a better service from Graceland Hotel, highly recommend.

🇬🇧Emma Byrne

Reviewed on 15/06/2021
Arrived on 30/05/2021
4.7 Executive Suite
Positives
  • *good wifi
  • *big comfortable rooms
  • *comfy bedding
  • *microwave and fridge
  • *plenty of bottled water (free)
  • *tea and coffee making facilities (free)
  • *tvs with HDMI cables and access to netflix/amazon etc (need your own account)
  • *can order anything you want and staff will bring it up to you (even late at night)
  • *big food portions
  • *windows open
  • *jacuzzi baths
Negatives
  • *not a lot of variety for food
  • *food was sometimes cold when arriving
  • *no balcony
  • *no one time complimentary snacks for start of stay (I only write this as I noticed a lot of other hotels did this…a few packs of noodles/crisp when ppl first check in would've been nice)

My family and I had a great stay here! The staff were very accommodating and we were even upgraded to a 2 bed suite for free! We were spoilt for choice with 3 tvs and had plenty of room to feel like we weren't living in each others pockets. The room was very clean when we entered. Due to covid, staff are unable to clean your room during the whole 2 weeks…they did however provide me with cleaning equipment when I asked so I could clean myself. Very happy with this hotel and service! Our 2 week stay went by very quickly. Only thing missing is snacks…my child eats a lot and not always at set meal times. Make sure you download the app “foodpanda” if you want to buy anything from outside the hotel eg snacks/extra food/ drinks/ beauty products etc as its much cheaper than buying from the hotel

🇺🇸Rebecca Grace

Reviewed on 14/06/2021
Arrived on 13/04/2021
1.3 Superior Room
Positives
  • None.
Negatives
  • The staff called me Sir for my entire stay, I am female. I was highly offended and told them to stop calling me Sir but nobody listened to me. I even answered the door in a Bra just to test them and they still called me Sir to my face.
  • The food was absolutely disgusting, it was comparable to prison meals. I even got served fish soup for breakfast, so I had to order a lot of food via grab to my room and increase my risk of catching Covid19 otherwise I would have simply starved. This cost me hundreds of dollars.
  • The bathroom was unsanitary and the toilet blocked up on the very first day, I had to get a person to come into my room with a plunger and basically break quarantine protocol.
  • The walls were dirty.

I would highly discourage anybody from using this facility to quarantine upon arrival into Thailand.

🇰🇼Bader alboloshi

Reviewed on 11/06/2021
Arrived on 01/06/2021
5.0 Superior Room

The workers are all good and the rooms are very new and clean and there is no disturbance تعالو جربو ممتاز

🇮🇹Pietro Bongiovanni

Reviewed on 07/06/2021
Arrived on 25/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (With Halal or Indian food included)

Today is me and my girlfriend’s last day at Graceland hotel! We are unmarried and we were able to quarantine together. We also flew into Bangkok with different flights. We were able to negotiate price and upgrade to more menus, so, don’t be scared of asking for what you want. They do require full payment to book, but it is worth it! We spent around 66000 baht for the both of us. Our experience was great, and here’s our reviews:

Food : 9/10 The food was awesome (and I am from Italy, so it should mean something :) ) We had the deluxe option which includes also Indian vegan, Indian non vegan, halal in addition to Thai. The non Thai options are very repetitive (naan bread with toppings and a onion/tomato/cucumber salad) but they are delicious. Their options of Thai food can be oily and pork heavy, reason why we recommend to get the plan with more menus, which you can easily negotiate with the hotel. One day we actually ate something that got us sick for a couple days. Other than that, we had no issues! The fruits are fresh and they could definitely do better about salads, they don’t bring salads other than the vegetables that come as a small addition to your meals. The portions are fantastic (we are on the skinnier side but they really are good, not excessive but we were always super full!) and they bring weird but good desserts once a day. They’re pretty good with timing of food delivery, although they can be sometimes a bit late. A few times they forgot breakfast ( or were very late in the delivery), but if you suspect they forgot, just ask them and they will assist you right away! You can also order food from a company that delivers to you. They provide all sorts of products, from food to clothing, but it can be a bit costly, so be mindful!

Food was great overall. Keep in mind the food is not homemade and can be a little heavy so we recommend bringing some probiotics if you have a sensitive stomach! We also brought some fruit/veggie pouches for snacks.

Room 8/10 Room was good, around 35sq meters big. We both had room to do some yoga together, although maybe you couldn’t spread your arms too wide. The floor had a squishy floor all over which is good for your feet but it rips and it attracts a lot of dust. The bathroom area was amazing, we had a super large tub where we could both fit. The shower was great and large and overall the room looks pretty fancy! There’s a window that you can open wide, but no interesting view was visible from our room. We recommend if you do open the window to keep the sheer curtain in front of it closed to keep out the mosquitos! The rooms come with a small fridge and microwave that work well, and there’s a big TV facing the bed so you can lay and watch TV. Netflix is available as well as Prime video. Overall amazing room.

Availability 10/10 The availability was one of the best things: anything at all that we asked for, they would provide. Some days we asked for some fresh fruits, and they would bring them to us in matters of minutes. One time we asked for new set of sheets and towels and they brought it to us with no problems. Also, we asked for extra shampoo, water, a bath carpet, a broom, more coffee packets and other things and they never once said no or asked for money. At one point we even needed the toiled unclogged and they came and fixed it for us. The staff is incredibly available and polite, so if there’s anything at all that you’re missing do not be worried to ask! We do suggest you use Line to text the hotel your questions and needs because over the hotel phone they have troubles understanding your English: if you text, they will respond quickly and it’ll be clearer for them what you need and you won’t risk them forgetting something. We’re grateful to the staff for their great availability: it made us feel secure and like they cared. The nurse too, was super available and always reminded us to check our temperature and was open to our questions!

Cleanliness 9/10 The room was very clean when we got in the room. It can get dusty, we think it’s the AC but overall great cleanliness. They didn’t really clean under the bed, so sometimes the big chunks of dust can get onto the floor from under the bed. Just ask for a broom and they’ll provide one for you free of charge! We brought some wipes with us and we passed all the surfaces with them.

Covid Tests 7/10 For all you out there who don’t like to be swabbed in the nose: The first Covid test hurt the crap out of me and was kind of traumatizing :) the lady who did the swab didn’t have a delicate hand for it and it literally hurt. It was long, painful and invasive. My girlfriend had a better experience though!

Our second and third Covid tests were actually fine and didn’t hurt and the ladies who did the swabs were mindful of our feelings :)

In short, we really had a great experience with Graceland hotel and would definitely recommend to anyone looking to spend their quarantine on a budget but with great comfort! No hidden fees, great availability, awesome food (although a bit repetitive), 3 Covid tests, and nice room with all the necessary needed (microwave, fridge, nice tub, openable window...)

Thanks so much to Graceland hotel for their service during our quarantine and we hope you too decide to pick this place for your quarantine stay!

🇬🇧Heather Dales

Reviewed on 24/05/2021
Arrived on 07/05/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positives
  • Portions were too large for us . microwave supplied to reheat
  • Interconnecting rooms
Negatives
  • Option of light breakfast and lunch would be good to avoid wastage
  • Rooms faced onto wall
  • Very loud aircon from opposite hotel
  • No English speaking TV
  • Netflix etc only available if you have a account
  • Plates are too big to fit in microwave
  • Clean bedding and towels could have been left for occupier to change
  • Cleaning equipment for bathroom should be supplied
  • Reluctant to supply tea,coffee, milk and waste bags

Overall, it could have been better but likewise it could have been worse. The most positive thing is that you can have interconnected rooms which cost a little more but well worth it. You will need to sign a statement to say that you are aware of in the event of one person being positive all persons will be removed to hospital.

🇹🇭Nantaporn

Reviewed on 07/05/2021
Arrived on 25/04/2021
2.1 Superior Room
Positives
  • Good tase of food
  • Fair price
Negatives
  • Unsatisfied service - slow response
  • Dusty and get allergy
  • Quite old hotel

Consider if you would like to choose the hotel for your ASQ As you can not satisfied service as 4 star hotel as they are mention.

🇵🇹Rafael Cruz Ruiz

Reviewed on 20/04/2021
Arrived on 04/04/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positives
  • Amazing Staff
Negatives
  • Food not so good,
  • Staff Language barrier

It was an amazing experience, nice staff but when we order room service, staff couldn't understand well what we wanted.

That was the only bad thing.

🇺🇸adrian peyton hernandez

Reviewed on 19/04/2021
Arrived on 04/04/2021
4.3 Honeymoon Suite
Positives
  • Very efficient system at the same time they still kept the charm of the hotel. Very beautiful i'm sure without all the ASQ measures. Staff was very friendly and efficient. On-time fast service and very considerate staff.
Negatives
  • The food. Some days very good and delicious. Other days, the food tasted spoiled and old.

Thank you to Graceland staff for accommodating us through every problem flying into Thailand. Coming from Philippines, Thailand never fails to amaze me with how considerate, friendly, and efficient the people are.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

35 Nana Nua (soi 5), Sukhumvit Road, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7.4
rating with
597 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
8
rating with
2281 reviews
From ฿-1
Grace Hotel Bangkok
6.4
rating with
1361 reviews
From ฿-1
GLOW Sukhumvit 5 Hotel
8.5
rating with
746 reviews
From ฿-1
Zenith Sukhumvit Hotel
7.6
rating with
439 reviews
From ฿-1
Citrus Sukhumvit 11
8.3
rating with
2474 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Benja Hotel
6.8
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
Three Sukhumvit Hotel
7.7
rating with
349 reviews
From ฿-1
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.8
rating with
1040 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU