Today is me and my girlfriend’s last day at Graceland hotel! We are unmarried and we were able to quarantine together. We also flew into Bangkok with different flights. We were able to negotiate price and upgrade to more menus, so, don’t be scared of asking for what you want. They do require full payment to book, but it is worth it! We spent around 66000 baht for the both of us. Our experience was great, and here’s our reviews:

Food : 9/10 The food was awesome (and I am from Italy, so it should mean something :) ) We had the deluxe option which includes also Indian vegan, Indian non vegan, halal in addition to Thai. The non Thai options are very repetitive (naan bread with toppings and a onion/tomato/cucumber salad) but they are delicious. Their options of Thai food can be oily and pork heavy, reason why we recommend to get the plan with more menus, which you can easily negotiate with the hotel. One day we actually ate something that got us sick for a couple days. Other than that, we had no issues! The fruits are fresh and they could definitely do better about salads, they don’t bring salads other than the vegetables that come as a small addition to your meals. The portions are fantastic (we are on the skinnier side but they really are good, not excessive but we were always super full!) and they bring weird but good desserts once a day. They’re pretty good with timing of food delivery, although they can be sometimes a bit late. A few times they forgot breakfast ( or were very late in the delivery), but if you suspect they forgot, just ask them and they will assist you right away! You can also order food from a company that delivers to you. They provide all sorts of products, from food to clothing, but it can be a bit costly, so be mindful!

Food was great overall. Keep in mind the food is not homemade and can be a little heavy so we recommend bringing some probiotics if you have a sensitive stomach! We also brought some fruit/veggie pouches for snacks.

Room 8/10 Room was good, around 35sq meters big. We both had room to do some yoga together, although maybe you couldn’t spread your arms too wide. The floor had a squishy floor all over which is good for your feet but it rips and it attracts a lot of dust. The bathroom area was amazing, we had a super large tub where we could both fit. The shower was great and large and overall the room looks pretty fancy! There’s a window that you can open wide, but no interesting view was visible from our room. We recommend if you do open the window to keep the sheer curtain in front of it closed to keep out the mosquitos! The rooms come with a small fridge and microwave that work well, and there’s a big TV facing the bed so you can lay and watch TV. Netflix is available as well as Prime video. Overall amazing room.

Availability 10/10 The availability was one of the best things: anything at all that we asked for, they would provide. Some days we asked for some fresh fruits, and they would bring them to us in matters of minutes. One time we asked for new set of sheets and towels and they brought it to us with no problems. Also, we asked for extra shampoo, water, a bath carpet, a broom, more coffee packets and other things and they never once said no or asked for money. At one point we even needed the toiled unclogged and they came and fixed it for us. The staff is incredibly available and polite, so if there’s anything at all that you’re missing do not be worried to ask! We do suggest you use Line to text the hotel your questions and needs because over the hotel phone they have troubles understanding your English: if you text, they will respond quickly and it’ll be clearer for them what you need and you won’t risk them forgetting something. We’re grateful to the staff for their great availability: it made us feel secure and like they cared. The nurse too, was super available and always reminded us to check our temperature and was open to our questions!

Cleanliness 9/10 The room was very clean when we got in the room. It can get dusty, we think it’s the AC but overall great cleanliness. They didn’t really clean under the bed, so sometimes the big chunks of dust can get onto the floor from under the bed. Just ask for a broom and they’ll provide one for you free of charge! We brought some wipes with us and we passed all the surfaces with them.

Covid Tests 7/10 For all you out there who don’t like to be swabbed in the nose: The first Covid test hurt the crap out of me and was kind of traumatizing :) the lady who did the swab didn’t have a delicate hand for it and it literally hurt. It was long, painful and invasive. My girlfriend had a better experience though!

Our second and third Covid tests were actually fine and didn’t hurt and the ladies who did the swabs were mindful of our feelings :)

In short, we really had a great experience with Graceland hotel and would definitely recommend to anyone looking to spend their quarantine on a budget but with great comfort! No hidden fees, great availability, awesome food (although a bit repetitive), 3 Covid tests, and nice room with all the necessary needed (microwave, fridge, nice tub, openable window...)

Thanks so much to Graceland hotel for their service during our quarantine and we hope you too decide to pick this place for your quarantine stay!