Total AQ Hotel Rooms 69 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Premier 28m²
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 45m²
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Washing Machine
- Yoga Mat
Family Connecting Room - 4PAX 60m²
฿15,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
- Yoga Mat
Welcome to Bangkok and the vibrant world of GLOW Sukhumvit 5, where the energy and excitement of the world-famous Sukhumvit shopping and entertainment district buzz below. Located in the heart of the city and only a few minutes’ walk from the BTS Skytrain system, GLOW Sukhumvit 5 is a conveniently located urban oasis with 69 modern guestrooms, all-day dining, fitness facilities to keep you healthy while on the road, and a rooftop swimming pool showcasing a skyline bar and striking city view.
Not only will you enjoy the exciting action of Sukhumvit Road with its wide range of colorful street vendors, local shops, entertainment venues and unlimited choice of restaurants nearby.
- Modern Luxury Hotel
- Comfortable Bed
- Modern Designed Room
- Smart TV
- Welcome Hamper in room
Amenities / Features
- Transfer from Airport to Hotel (BKK/DMK) Fullboard - 3 Meals from AQ Menu
- Luxury Bedding & Linen
- Highspeed WIFI
- 43" SMART TV - Local & International Channels
- Complimentary in room Drinking Water, Tea & Coffee
- 20% Laundry Service
- 20% Room Service
- 1 x COVID-19 Test RT-PCR upon arrival
- 24 hours Nurse Onsite
- 24 hours Ambulance Service
- Doctor Consultant via VDO Call
- 24 hours Security
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 6 reviews
If you were a guest at GLOW Sukhumvit 5 Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.3 Deluxe Premier
Positives
Negatives
- Clean room
- Wifi worked
- Good location
- friendly staff
- efficient service (Testing etc)
- International power outlets in room
- Comfortable bed
- Tried to make me share airport transfer despite possible quarantine consequences
- No communication about when I could leave etc and rules of quarantine once at hotel
- No answer when calling reception
- Meal was cold
I struggle to be too positive about a forced stay in a hotel but the hotel itself was perfectly adequate for what was needed. My only real complaint was that they tried to make me share transport to the hotel despite this meaning that if a fellow traveller were Covid positive, we would all have to quarantine. This saves a few baht for the hotel (And potentially makes money if forced to do a longer stay) but at a potential huge inconvenience to the customer (And solo transfer is supposed to be included in ASQ packages, shouldn't need to be requested).
Other than this, the hotel itself was decent. The booking process was straight forwards and the package included everything needed to tick the boxes to enter the country. They responded to my emails before travelling and meeting them at the airport was also easy enough.
Hopefully, this quarantine etc won't be needed next time that I travel here but if it is, I would have no problem booking with them again.
4.6 Deluxe Premier
PositivesNegatives
Every ting working good.take same hotel next time if i need.Nice staff,good food.soft good bed...
3.8 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult + 2 Children
Positives
Negatives
- Rigorous process to meet COVID-19 protocols
- Foods were delicious but would love to see more variations
It was actually 11-night good experience with Glow. The best thing is that the hotel ensured that we follow and meet COVID-19 hotel quarantine protocols.
4.5 Deluxe Premier
Positives
Negatives
- The food was excellent, no complaints at all
Although my stay was only 7 days it was very comfortable, good thing about it I had English TV also.
4.3 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult
Positives
Negatives
- Good service, good accommodation, great space with connecting room. Loved it!
- Food arrived early, sometimes it's good thing, other time not quite ready to eat.
Disappointed with reduced price stay, from 15 nights to 8 nights, cost is not proportionally adjusted.
4.8 1 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Exceptionally comfortable bed!
- Excellent tv size & HMDI cable included
- Very helpful reception staff over the phone
- Very safe measures taken
- Excellent room size
- Quarantine gift left outside door - lovely thought!
- Food was good and able to order more and from outside venders
- Always call to check in on you and take temperature
- Could of been more crockery stocked in the kitchen - bowls etc
- Salt & pepper with meals would of been a nice touch
- Room is a little dark
- No hair conditioner in the shower
I was so pleased with my stay at GLOW SUKHUMVIT 5 ASQ hotel. From start to finish the process was very well organized and extremely safe and many precautions taken. The staff were so friendly and helpful and made me settle in with ease. The food arrived promptly everyday and there was tasty food choices. The best thing about the stay was the bed. I must say probably the most comfortable bed I have ever stayed on! Which when you are stuck in the room for two weeks - is so important! I would certainly recommend this hotel for your ASQ package. My time flew by and I had a very pleasurable experience. Thanks a lot GLOW!