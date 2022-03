The staff was phenomenal!

Everything was wonderful!

I have been to Bangkok many times but I never had to quarantine before. My family and I are extremely happy that we chose Graceland Bangkok Hotel. The rooms are very spacious and clean. The staff are friendly, polite and extremely helpful. Also the food is delicious and nutritious. I look forward to staying again at Graceland Bangkok Hotel after quarantine so that I enjoy all of the amenities.

The staff go out of their way to make you safe, comfortable and as relaxed as possible during a difficult situation for everyone. They even arranged a delicious birthday cake 🎂 and fruit 🍉 platter for my wife’s birthday.

Also since Graceland Bangkok Hotel is currently a quarantine hotel, we are in constant contact with the nursing staff. The nursing staff are extremely professional, courteous and friendly. I accidentally left a newly filled prescription in the States and the nursing staff helped me easily get it filled here. The entire nursing staff is phenomenal!

I highly recommend Graceland Bangkok Hotel and will definitely tell friends and family about my family’s wonderful stay. #ASQreview