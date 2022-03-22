Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Twinpalms 普吉岛酒店位于普吉岛的百万富翁街，是精品奢华和轻松宁静的完美结合。该度假村拥有 97 间明亮通风的客房和套房，均面向中央泳池区，有些甚至可直接通往泳池。参观设备齐全的现代健身房，并在图书馆度过一段安静的时光，阅读各种书籍。周日早午餐配上美酒和烟熏三文鱼，简直就是传奇。苏林海滩距离公园仅 175 米，该公园曾经是泰国的第一个高尔夫球场。这家一流的酒店以及所提供的所有设施和设施，使双棕榈普吉岛酒店成为该地区游客的正确选择。