普吉岛双棕榈酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
520条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
+18 相片
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Twinpalms 普吉岛酒店位于普吉岛的百万富翁街，是精品奢华和轻松宁静的完美结合。该度假村拥有 97 间明亮通风的客房和套房，均面向中央泳池区，有些甚至可直接通往泳池。参观设备齐全的现代健身房，并在图书馆度过一段安静的时光，阅读各种书籍。周日早午餐配上美酒和烟熏三文鱼，简直就是传奇。苏林海滩距离公园仅 175 米，该公园曾经是泰国的第一个高尔夫球场。这家一流的酒店以及所提供的所有设施和设施，使双棕榈普吉岛酒店成为该地区游客的正确选择。

分数
如果您是普吉岛双棕榈酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

No Valid, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

