Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 February 9, 2022
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 0
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 1
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 2
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 3
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 4
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 5
฿1,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Outrigger Surin Beach Resort以优先方式，以及Outrigger Surin Beach Resort从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Surin Studio Balcony 1 King 40
฿25,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 阳台
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Suite 1 King 50
฿26,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Surin Suite 1 King 70
฿28,250 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 阳台
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款

Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway. All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

便利设施/功能

  • Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.
地址/地图

121/1 Moo 3, Srisunthorn Road, Cheng Talay, Thalang, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

