Shunli Hostel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

顺丽旅馆在普吉岛的餐厅、购物和观光区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。该物业距市中心仅 0.2 公里，通常需要约 45 分钟到达机场。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、公共区域无线网络连接、共用厨房和免费早餐。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房提供毛巾、纯平电视、互联网接入 - 无线、吸烟政策 - 禁止吸烟、空调可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括花园。顺丽青年旅舍是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。