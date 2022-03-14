Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Sleep at Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
Sleep at Phuket 位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 2.5 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 0.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Sleep at Phuket还提供众多设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、行李寄存服务、公共区域无线网络连接、洗衣服务。 Sleep at Phuket 拥有 20 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调等舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便捷的住宿，那么让 Sleep at Phuket 成为您的家外之家。