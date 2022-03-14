PHUKET TEST & GO

睡在普吉岛 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
通过
475条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Sleep at Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Sleep at Phuket 位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 2.5 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 0.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Sleep at Phuket还提供众多设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、行李寄存服务、公共区域无线网络连接、洗衣服务。 Sleep at Phuket 拥有 20 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调等舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便捷的住宿，那么让 Sleep at Phuket 成为您的家外之家。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是睡在普吉岛的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 睡在普吉岛
查看所有评论

地址/地图

41/16 Montri Rd. Taladyai, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

